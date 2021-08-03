Ahead of Potential iPad mini 6 Redesign, Apple Surveys iPad Users Regarding Screen Size, More

Apple is potentially planning to redesign its smallest iPad which has been running with the same form-factor and screen size since day 1. However, if things go as expected, we might see a new iPad mini 6 with a bigger screen and faster internals. We are now hearing that Apple is surveying users regarding the screen size of the iPad mini, iPadOS satisfaction, and other things. Scroll down to read more details on the iPad mini 6 survey.

Ahead of Official Unveiling of iPad mini 6, Apple is Surveying Users Regarding the Screen Size

It Homes has shared that Apple has sent a survey regarding the screen size of the iPad mini 4. Even though Apple's latest and greatest iPad mini has reached the fifth generation, both models share the same design. Apple asks users in the survey if the screen size of the iPad is too small or too big. Apple also takes into account user preferences, asking if they also have tablets from Huawei, Samsung, Amazon, or Windows PC or more. In addition to this, the survey also asks if owners use accessories like keyboards, headphones, speakers, and more. Potentially, Apple might be looking to see what user preferences are if it introduced a bigger display with the iPad mini 6.

AMD & Apple Unveil Radeon PRO W6800X DUO & W6900X GPUs, Up To Dual Big Navi GPUs For Mac Pro

This is not the first time that Apple has conducted a survey to inquire about details regarding its products. Last year, Apple surveyed users regarding USB chargers. Later on, with the launch of the iPhone 12 series, Apple ditched the chargers as well as the EarPods. Henceforth, we can presume that Apple might be working to launch the new iPad mini 6 with bigger screen size and faster internals.

As for the iPad mini 6, we are expecting a completely revamped design. The forthcoming redesign is expected to look very similar to the latest iPad Air 4. What this means is that Touch ID will be incorporated in the Power button, the screen would stretch to all sides with slimmer bezels and the overall design will be boxier. As for internals, the iPad mini 6 is expected to be powered by the A15 chip with USB-C and a Smart Connector like the iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the iPad mini 6 survey? Would you be interested in an all-screen design? Let us know in the comments.