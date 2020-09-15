iPad Air 4 Will Be the First Apple Product to Feature an A14 Bionic Chipset, Beating the iPhone 12 Lineup, Says New Report

In less than two hours, Apple September 15 virtual event will kick off, and we’ll know exactly what the company has in store for us. However, just before the rumored iPad Air 4 was seemingly supposed to materialize, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has come out with some last-minute information talking about its internals. Apparently, the iPad Air 4 will be the first product from the technology giant to sport an A14 Bionic.

Aside From the A14 Bionic Upgrade, the iPad Air Could Also Sport a Major Design Change

According to a tweet from Gurman, he believes that before the iPhone 12 lineup gets the A14 Bionic, the iPad Air 4 will be the first product to tout the SoC. That’s even better news for future customers because they’ll know beforehand just how well Apple’s latest silicon performs compared to its predecessor, the A13 Bionic, which to remind you is running in the 2020 iPhone SE as well as last year’s iPhone 11 family.

Amazon Confirms iPad Air 4 Design and 10.8-inch Display Size in Early Case and Screen Protector Listings

Opening the Twitter thread, Gurman also mentioned that it was the first time since nine years since an iPad was announced with the new chipset before the iPhone. This happened back when the iPad 2 launched and during the time, it sported an A5. Now, if we go by sheer performance analysis of previous-generation chipsets, the iPad Air 4 could become more powerful than the 2020 iPad Pro sporting an A12Z Bionic, though other factors like RAM count and lack of a 120Hz ProMotion display will also have to be taken into account by the potential buyer.

The first Apple device with the A14 chip, it turns out, will not be the new iPhones. First time I believe the iPad will beat the iPhone to an all new chip architecture. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 15, 2020

However, there are other things to look forward to, such as the addition of a USB-C port, an iPad Pro-like design, and possible support for Apple’s Magic Keyboard, turning the iPad Air 4 into one heck of a portable and productive tablet. Of course, we’ll know exactly if the iPad Air 4 2 will announce or not, and we’ll make sure our readers get to know all the details right here.

Do you think an iPad Air 4 will announce during the event? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Mark Gurman