iPad 9 to Come Later This With Upgraded Chipset, Thinner Design

The final quarter of the year is almost upon us, and that certainly means customers wanting an affordable tablet will be waiting for the iPad 9 launch. According to a renowned report, the upcoming slate will not just sport an upgraded processor but a thinner design.

Apple Likely to Use the A13 Bionic on the iPad 9, but Is Expected to Stick With the Same Design as Last Year

With the iPad 8 featuring an A12 Bionic, we believe that the upcoming iPad 9 will tout Apple’s A13 Bionic, the same SoC that fueled the entire iPhone 11 lineup from 2019. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes that the company’s affordable slate will feature an upgraded chipset but does not provide information as to which one will be found underneath the hood.

Apple Now Selling Refurbished M1 iMac Models in the U.S. With up to $290 Savings

It is unlikely that Apple will use the A14 Bionic to power the iPad 9 since the company may be forced to increase the tablet's pricing that way. Assuming the price starts from $329 for the 64GB Wi-Fi-only model ($299 for students), costs will need to be cut down from every corner Apple can find. This could also be one reason why Touch ID is making a return in the form of a Home Button, meaning customers will likely be greeted by those giant bezels at the top and bottom.

However, one change arriving for the iPad 9 is a thinner form factor, according to Gurman, though it has not been stated how different it will be compared to the iPad 8. The iPad 9 may also stick with the same 10.2-inch IPS LCD screen, with the RAM count limited to 3GB LPDDR4X. For most users, these specifications will be more than sufficient, considering what Apple aims to price the upcoming tablet at.

For those that want something better, Apple is rumored to launch a redesigned iPad mini 6 later this year, and according to previously published info, it will come armed with an A15 Bionic, along with a USB-C port and thinner bezels.

News Source: Mark Gurman