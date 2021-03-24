iOS 14.5 and macOS 11.3 Beta Code References A14X Chip for iPad Pro and Two Unreleased iMacs

A new iPad Pro and iMac models have been running wild in the rumor mill for a while now. While details on the release are scarce at this point, new references to the devices have been discovered in the latest iOS 14.5 and macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta code. If you are a developer, you can download the latest beta builds from the Apple Developer Center right now. For the iPad Pro, iOS 14.5 beta references an upgraded "A14X" chip while the macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta code references two unreleased iMacs.

References Found in iOS 14.5 and macOS Big Sur 11.3 Beta Code Suggests A14X Chip for the iPad Pro and Two New iMacs

According to findings from 9to5mac, the iOS 14.5 beta states a GPU from the chip which is referred to as "13G". While this is not the name of the chips adopted by iOS devices, previous naming schemes discovered in iOS suggested that the 13G reference corresponds to the A14X chip. The A14X chipset is a variant of the A14 Bionic processor that Apple uses in its iOS devices,

The A14X chip will be based on the T8103 which is a code name for Apple's M1 chips found in the latest Macs. According to Bloomberg, the A14X chip would feature performance on par with the M1 chip. Take note that the forthcoming iPad Pro's release date is not known. We do expect the company to release the iPad Pro with A14X sometime in April.

Other than the A14X chip for the iPad Pro, 9to5mac also found references to two unreleased iMac models in the latest macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta 5. The models are identified as "iMac21,1" and "iMac21,2" with the code name J456 and J457. The code name of the new Macs was uncovered earlier this year, so we can connect the dots with the details.

While details on the upcoming two iMac models are scarce, we can expect 21.5 and 27-inch iMacs from Apple. According to past rumors, the upcoming iMac models will feature designs similar to that of the Pro Display XDR with trimmed bezels and no metal chin. Other than this, the back of the iMacs will be flat instead of curved for at least one of the models. In terms of processing power, the machines will be powered by Apple;'s custom silicon chips. We also heard that the company will offer the iMacs in various color options.

Apple has also discontinued the iMac Pro, which only gives us hope that the company is gearing to launch an upgraded version. However, nothing can be said for certain at this point and the final word rests with Apple. We will update you more on what developers have found in iOS 14.5 and macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta. Share your views on the A14X chip for the iPad Pro in the comments.