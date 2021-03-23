iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Beta 5 Now Available for Download

Apple has just released beta 5 of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5. Developers can go ahead and download it over the air along with other updates.

Beta 5 of iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5 Now Available for Registered Developers

We are slowly getting their folks, the Cupertino giant has just went ahead and seeded fifth betas of its upcoming software for iPhone and iPad. But, that is not all, fifth betas of macOS 11.3, watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5 are also available for download.

Note: You must have a previous beta installed in order to get the latest update over the air.

In order to download and install iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 5 right now, simply follow the steps outlined below:

Connect your device to a power source

Connect to a Wi-Fi network

Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install when iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 5 shows up

If you are interested in learning about what is new in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, make sure you check out the following:

Apart from the above mentioned update, follow the steps below in order to download macOS 11.3 beta 5 right now:

Click on System Preferences

Now click on Software Update

Click on Update

Go through these steps in order to download tvOS 14.5 beta 5 on your Apple TV:

Go to Settings

Scroll down and enter System

Select Software Update and download the latest update from here

Last but not the least, you may download watchOS 7.4 beta 5 by going through the following steps:

Place Apple Watch on its magnetic charger

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone

app on your iPhone Navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install

We are expecting the full and final builds of the software to release in a few weeks time. Whenever it drops, we will inform our readers about it.