iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Beta 5 Now Available for Download
Apple has just released beta 5 of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5. Developers can go ahead and download it over the air along with other updates.
Beta 5 of iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5 Now Available for Registered Developers
We are slowly getting their folks, the Cupertino giant has just went ahead and seeded fifth betas of its upcoming software for iPhone and iPad. But, that is not all, fifth betas of macOS 11.3, watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5 are also available for download.
Note: You must have a previous beta installed in order to get the latest update over the air.
In order to download and install iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 5 right now, simply follow the steps outlined below:
- Connect your device to a power source
- Connect to a Wi-Fi network
- Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update
- Tap on Download and Install when iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 5 shows up
If you are interested in learning about what is new in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, make sure you check out the following:
- Major iOS 14.5 / iPadOS 14.5 Feature Changes: Support for PS5 & Xbox Series X Controller, Dual-SIM 5G, Apple Card Family, More
Apart from the above mentioned update, follow the steps below in order to download macOS 11.3 beta 5 right now:
- Click on System Preferences
- Now click on Software Update
- Click on Update
Go through these steps in order to download tvOS 14.5 beta 5 on your Apple TV:
- Go to Settings
- Scroll down and enter System
- Select Software Update and download the latest update from here
Last but not the least, you may download watchOS 7.4 beta 5 by going through the following steps:
- Place Apple Watch on its magnetic charger
- Launch the Watch app on your iPhone
- Navigate to General > Software Update
- Tap on Download and Install
We are expecting the full and final builds of the software to release in a few weeks time. Whenever it drops, we will inform our readers about it.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.