New MacBook Pro, Mac mini Models Could Be Announced Tomorrow With Improved Apple Silicon

Apple could surprise the majority of us tomorrow with an announcement where it updates not only the existing 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with newer models but also a newer Mac mini variant with a more powerful Apple Silicon. Now, it all depends on if a press release is published tomorrow.

If not tomorrow, Apple could hold an announcement on either Wednesday or Thursday

Given that Apple will not pursue a design makeover with the updated MacBook Pro and Mac mini models, the only improvements we expect to see are those underneath the hood. This may be one reason why Jon Prosser had teased through his FrontPageTech Twitter account that Apple could hold some announcements through its pressroom webpage. Assuming that the company does not have any announcements lined up for tomorrow, there is no need to be disappointed.

This is because 9to5Mac says that according to an anonymous tipster, Apple may showcase an unveiling for either Wednesday or Thursday of this week, with an embargo slated for Monday, January 23. None of these predictions specifically stated that the updated MacBook Pro and Mac mini models will launch tomorrow, but seeing as how these are the only ones said to sport the same design as their predecessors, we figure Apple would like to proceed with these first.

keep an eye on apple’s newsroom tomorrow 😏 - jon — frontpagetech.com 🧻 (@frontpagetech) January 16, 2023

Talking about the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, both were slated to launch last year, but Apple reportedly delayed them, possibly due to chip sourcing issues. These portable Macs are rumored to feature either M2 Pro or M2 Max options, along with faster and more power-efficient RAM. As for the Mac mini, Apple could incorporate it with the M2, and if consumers are lucky, it might get treated to the more powerful M2 Pro.

Of course, we have no way of confirming these rumors, so remember to treat all of this with a pinch of salt and keep your fingers crossed for any announcement transpiring tomorrow.

News Source: FrontPageTech