iOS 13.4 vs iOS 13.3.1 Speed Test Comparison on iPhone [Video]

Here is a iOS 13.4 vs iOS 13.3.1 speed test comparison on the iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone XR and more. Any guesses which one is faster?

iOS 13.4 vs iOS 13.3.1 Speed Test Comparison Shows Apple's New Software Update Makes Good Strides in Performance and Overall Snappiness

Apple released the iOS 13.4 software update for all compatible iPhones and iPads just last week. Apart from the new features, including proper trackpad support for iPad, Apple also mentioned that the update includes bug fixes and performance related enhancements too, meaning everything should feel faster once you install the update.

How to Hide Private Photos on iPhone and iPad in iOS 13 / iPadOS

If you are coming from iOS 13.3.1, which is the update before iOS 13.4, then we have a speed test comparison at hand which pits the two software updates against each other on a multitude of iPhones, including the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and even the iPhone XR. It's worth checking out and shows the subtle differences how the newer update is faster than the previous one on a range of iPhones which people are commonly using these days.

iOS 13.4 vs iOS 13.3.1 Speed Test Comparison Video

As you can see for yourself, iOS 13.4 is slightly faster than iOS 13.3.1, especially when it comes to boot times. Third-party app performance will always be up for debate as it is up to the developer on how much they optimize their software to take advantage of the hardware. Furthermore, iOS 13.4's UI is a tad bit snappier compared to iOS 13.3.1. But the place where iOS 13.4 shines the most is HTML performance in Safari, and it absolutely crushes iOS 13.3.1 in Antutu's HTML5 test. If you are going to rely on your iPhone and iPad mainly for web browsing then iOS 13.4 is the way to go at this point.

However, the one thing which wasn't tested in the video is a battery life. And given that I have been personally using the update on an iPhone 11 Pro Max and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, I have noticed that my devices are draining noticeably faster than before. But before I jump the gun and conclude for sure that iOS 13.4 is bad on the battery front, I might give the update a clean install on my devices first, use them for a few days and report back on my findings.

For now, I would highly recommend updating to iOS 13.4, especially if you want better performance out of your devices.

While you are here, be sure to check out the following: