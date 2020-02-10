iOS 13.4 / iPadOS 13.4 Public Beta Now Available for Download

You can now go ahead and download iOS 13.4 public beta and iPadOS 13.4 public beta for both iPhone and iPad, respectively.

Don't Want to Pay for an Apple Developer Account? Download iOS 13.4 Public Beta or iPadOS 13.4 Public Beta for Free Today

If you are a registered developer then you already know that accessing beta software will set you back $99 on an yearly basis. Thankfully, if you don't want to pay that money, Apple has a separate Beta Software Program whose sole purpose is to let the public test out upcoming software so that Apple has a nice pool of reports to iron out its software before releasing it to everyone else. Just a while back, the Beta Software Program was updated and users can go ahead and download iOS 13.4 public beta as well as iPadOS 13.4 public beta.

In order to grab the software, first of all you have to sign up to the Beta Software Program using your Apple ID. You can kick things off by going to beta.apple.com. Once you are done with that, it's a simple case of enrolling your device into the program and then downloading a profile after which the update will be published to you over the air.

If you are wondering what's new in iOS 13.4 public beta or iPadOS 13.4 public beta, then you can find more details by going here. If, for some reason, you believe that you should downgrade back to iOS 13.3.1 or iPadOS 13.3.1, then you may follow the guide posted here for more details: Downgrade iOS 13.4 / iPadOS 13.4 Beta to iOS 13.3.1 / iPadOS 13.3.1

