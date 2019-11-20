Apple Releases Beta 3 of iOS 13.3, macOS Catalina 10.15.2, tvOS 13.3 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the third developer beta of iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, tvOS 13.3, and macOS Catalina 10.15.2. The latest beta builds arrive a week after the second beta was released to developers. If you're a developer, you can download the latest beta builds from the Apple Developer Center right now. Let's dive in to see some mire details on the beta 3 of iOS 13.3, tvOS 13.3, macOS Catalina 10.15.2.

Apple Seeds Beta 3 of iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, tvOS 13.3, and macOS Catalina 10.15.2 to Developers

If you're looking to install the latest is 13.3, iPadOS 13.3 beta 3 on your iPhone or iPad, it can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or via over the air mechanism. However, take note that you need to install the appropriate configuration profile from the Developer Center.

iOS 13.3 brings Communication Limits for Screen Time, something that Apple promised would arrive with iOS 13. It allows parents to control who their children can keep in touch with during downtime and Screen Time. The update also includes support for NFC, USB, Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in Safari and much more.

Apart from iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 beta 3, Apple has also seeded tvOS 13.3 beta 3 which is designed for the fourth and fifth generation of the Apple TV. You can install the latest build on your device via a profile that is installed using Xcode.

This time around the update will allow users to control the main banner interface in the TV+ app from What to Watch to Up Next. Apart from this, there are bound to be bug fixes that were not addressed in the previous build.

Other than iOS 13.3 and tvOS 13.3, Apple also released macOS Catalina 10.15.2 to developers. If you're interested in installing the latest macOS 10.15.2 on your compatible Macs, it can be installed via the Software Update mechanism in the System Preferences app after the appropriate profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

As of now, we're not entirely sure what the new beta has in store for users. However, it will bring several performance enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates to the table.

That's all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on the beta 3 of iOS 13.3, tvOS 13.3, and macOS Catalina 10.15.2.? Are you willing to give it a swing? Let us know in the comments.