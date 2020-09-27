inXile: We’re Working on Wonderful RPGs; Our Second Project Is in the Infancy of Pre-Production

inXile boss Brian Fargo sent out a couple of interesting tweets a few hours ago. Firstly, replying to a fan, he said that inXile Entertainment is working on wonderful new roleplaying games, though he also noted that these titles take a long time to make.

inXile: Microsoft’s 6 Months Could Be a ‘+10 on Metacritic’ Change for Us with Wasteland 3

As a follow up shortly after that, he clarified that the second unannounced RPG is still very much 'in the infancy of pre-production', which suggests it'll be several years before we actually get to play it.

inXile, purchased by Microsoft at the same time of Obsidian Entertainment a couple of years ago, is already known to be working on a big next-generation RPG which Fargo himself confirmed will be developed using Epic's impressive Unreal Engine 5. This should be further along than the second RPG project Fargo mentioned in that last tweet.

Beyond these two unannounced projects, inXile is also working on a Virtual Reality PvPvE multiplayer shooter game called Frostpoint, due to launch soon on Steam. Of course, the team will release DLC for Wasteland 3 as well, especially after the highly successful launch of the game last month.

