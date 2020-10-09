New Wasteland 3 Patch 1.1.2 Significantly Reduces Loading Times on PC and Consoles; Packs Fixes For Some Progression  Blockers

Developer InXile has released Wasteland 3 patch 1.1.2 via Steam and GOG, with the update releasing on the Microsoft Store, PS4 and Xbox One early next week.

According to the developer, the team has changed how the game loads across all platforms, resulting in reduced loading times on PC by up to 60%. On consoles, loading times have been reduced by up to 25%.

In addition to improved performance, the new 1.1.2 patch packs fixes for several progression blocking issues in Yuma County Speedway alongside various changes to quests and co-op play.

“This update has some big changes, including the oft-requested improvements to load times, as well as fixes for some progression blockers, and more”, InXile writes. “Reducing the load times was a big undertaking to essentially rewrite how our level load procedure works, but we think you'll appreciate the result—especially if love to save and reload to get that perfect outcome (we won't tell).”

You’ll find the release notes for Wasteland 3 Patch 1.1.2 down below:

Wasteland 3 patch 1.1.2 Release Notes PC/PS4/XO Highlights Do you hate long load times? We hate long load times. Our engineers changed how the game loads levels, reducing load times by up to 60% on PC and 25% on console. As one example, on our PC test hardware a 38 second load time was reduced to 13 seconds.

Fixed an issue where combat could become unresponsive with use of the Chain Ambush Perk for sniper rifles.

Resolved several progression blocking issues in Yuma County Speedway.

Enemies are now much less invisible after use of Precision Strike. Performance & Stability Significantly changed how levels load, resulting in up to 60% faster load speeds across the game on PC, and on average 25% faster for consoles. Note: your hardware, save data, and which level you’re loading into can all impact load times. Your mileage may of course vary. As part of this change, auto-saves will no longer occur as a part of the level load, and instead happen concurrently. This can lead to situations where you’ve loaded into the next scene but an auto-save is still in-progress. Don’t close the game while the Ranger star is spinning.

Major Prasad will no longer crash your game if you exit while she’s still talking.

Additional stability and performance improvements for consoles that were too technical for the person writing these patch notes to understand and explain easily. It’s good stuff though. All good stuff. We’ll be continuing to target and resolve specific stability issues as necessary.

Co-op Players can no longer attack companions that are in the process of being recruited by the other player, in case your partner likes to troll.

Fixed an issue where the Guest client could become unresponsive when talking with Hope Emerson and choosing to side with Del Hackett and her people.

Improved stability while in the Hire Companion screen.

Players can now use the keyboard in the lobby screen to choose game type, options, invite player, and ready up.

Enabled UI Narration in the Direct Connection interface and for multiplayer game messages sent through chat.

Fixed an issue with voice chat text-to-speech and speech-to-text.

[Microsoft Store] Resolved an issue where guests couldn’t rejoin a lobby they’d just left. Quests & Gameplay Resolved an issue where quirks could become unselectable during character creation.

Fixed a potential blocker with Medical Marvel not allowing revival without use of a Nitro Spike.

Resolved a rare issue that would block you from speaking to a companion.

The door in Yuma County Speedway leading to Liberty is now unbreakable as intended. Misc. Fixed minor graphical issue with the radio.

Some cinematic characters have been given microdermabrasion treatments and now have better looking skin.

Skill levels for recruitable characters now display properly in all cases.

Mission status should no longer display incorrectly after quest completion or updates.

Resolved issue where the spinning Ranger Star would permanently stay on screen after saving the game.

Wasteland 3 is available now on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Be sure to read up on our review in case you haven't yet.