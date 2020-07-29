Frostpoint Is an AAA Multiplayer PvPvE VR Shooter from inXile Entertainment

A new game announcement emerged today from inXile entertainment, as their triple-A PvPvE multiplayer VR shooter Frostpoint came to light. This is their second foray in the VR market after 2017's The Mage's Tale.

Targeting a 2020 launch on the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Valve Index headsets, it'll be published by Japanese company Thirdverse even though inXile has been owned by Microsoft for almost two years now.

Brian Fargo, founder and Studio Head of inXile entertainment, said:

I’ve been enamored with VR since the early days, and have had some of my finest gaming memories with a VR headset on. We’ve created an immersive new world with Frostpoint VR, and dialed up the intensity with 20+ player matches. It will be a thrill for us to watch people step into the world and battle it out.

Kiyoshi Shin, Co-Founder of Thirdverse Inc., said:

The world in Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds is vast, while the action is dense. We want players to be challenged to experiment and find the right combinations of gear and weapons to survive and level up their skills to be effective in this punishing yet highly enjoyable game. We’re looking forward to seeing how audiences respond to Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds’ gameplay in the next several months.

You can find the detailed feature set of the game and its debut trailer below, as shared by inXile.