inXile: Our Next Big Game Won’t be Shown for Quite a Long Time

InXile Entertainment’s next big title is still a long way out, according to studio head Brian Fargo.

Fargo took to Twitter some hours ago to tease the studio’s upcoming next major project. From the looks of it, however, the game is won’t be shown off to the general public for quite some time.

Wasteland 3’s First Story Expansion, “The Battle of Steeltown,” Gets a June Release Date

“I know that teasing is cruel but I am so excited about the visuals, design, and writing for our next big game”, the studio head wrote on Twitter.

“Unfortunately you won't see what I see for quite a long time.”

When asked exactly how long, Fargo replied that fans shouldn’t expect the game to be shown this year.

longer.... — Brian Fargo (@BrianFargo) April 26, 2021

The name of inXile’s upcoming new Xbox title has yet to be revealed. We do know that the title will be an RPG, and as confirmed last year by Fargo, it will run in Unreal Engine 5.

Wasteland 3 1.3.0 Update Introduces New Tourist Difficulty, New Cosmetics and More

“Focusing on finishing Wasteland 3 and getting it into people’s hands-on Aug. 28”, the studio head wrote last year. “We will indeed be using Unreal Engine 5 for our next project.”

The studio behind Bard’s Tale, Wasteland 2, and Wasteland 3 was purchased by Microsoft back in 2018 alongside Obsidian Entertainment.