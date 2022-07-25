Menu
Intel W790 Chipset For Sapphire Rapids Xeon Workstation CPUs Breaks Cover

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 25, 2022

Intel's W790 chipset which will offer support for the workstation Sapphire Rapids-WS Xeon CPU lineup has been confirmed within the 600-series PCH documentation.

Intel W790 Chipset Confirmed: Fishhawk Falls Platform For Intel Sapphire Rapids W-3400 "Workstation" CPU Lineup

The Intel W790 chipset was leaked last year in a desktop CPU roadmap which gave us the first indication of the existence of the said chipset. Now, Intel themselves have confirmed the W790 chipset within their own official documentation for the 600-series chipset family. Surprisingly, it looks like the W790 chipset is part of the existing 600-series PCH family while using a 700-series naming scheme. Well, technically, the 700-series family isn't that big of a jump in features and IO capabilities anyways.

The Intel W790 chipset which will be part of the "Fishhawk Falls" platform will be incorporated into a series of high-end workstation motherboards featuring support for Intel's Xeon Sapphire Rapids-WS CPUs such as the Xeon W-3400 and Xeon W-2400. The PCH was listed with the "B1" stepping & has a Q-Spec of "SRL02". The PCH is clearly marked under the "Workstation" category with W680 being used to support the mainstream LGA 1700/1800 workstation SKUs.

The Fishhawk Falls platform is going to be a robust and next-gen ecosystem comprising 8-Channel DDR5-4400 (1DPC) / DDR5-4800 (2DPC) and up to 112 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes. These will come with ECC support and up to 4 TB DDR5 memory is possible (theoretically). There's also a good chance that we might see dual-socket SPR Expert Workstation motherboards that would boost the core count per platform to 112 cores, almost double the amount featured on AMD's flagship Threadripper, the 5995WX (64 Zen 3 cores). So summing things up:

Intel 'Expert' Sapphire Rapids Workstation CPUs

  • Up To 56 Cores / 112 Threads
  • LGA 4677 Socket Support (Possible Dual-Socket Motherboards)
  • 112 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes
  • 8-Channel DDR5 Memory (Up To 4 TB)

Intel 'Mainstream' Sapphire Rapids Workstation CPUs

  • Up To 24 Cores / 48 Threads
  • Up To 5.2 GHz Boost Clocks
  • Up To 4.6 GHz All-Core Boost
  • LGA 4677 Socket Support
  • 64 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes
  • 4-Channel DDR5 Memory (Up To 512 GB)
  • Q3 2022 Launch
Intel Emeralds Rapids-SP, Granite Rapids-SP & Diamond Rapids-SP Xeon CPUs Detailed
This just goes on to be further confirmation that Intel is branding everything under what was once the HEDT "Core-X" family as the Xeon Workstation lineup. The new family was previously rumored to launch in October alongside the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs but considering that the server chip lineup has been delayed massively, it could also affect the Workstation lineup too.

News Sources: Momomo_US , Videocardz

