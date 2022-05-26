Intel Xeon W-3400 & W2400 HEDT ‘W790’ Platform Rumored For Q4 Launch, 13th Gen Raptor Lake & W790 Platform in October Followed By H770 & B660 In Q1 2023

A series of rumors regarding the Intel HEDT Sapphire Rapids & Mainstream Raptor Lake-S CPUs have been posted by reliable leaker, Enthusiast Citizen over at Bilibili. The rumors detail launch dates and the accompanying platforms for the next-gen CPU lineups.

Intel HEDT Sapphire Rapids Xeon W-3400 & W-2400 CPUs In Q4 2022, 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPUs in October 2022

We have known for some time now that Intel is working on its brand new desktop CPU lineup for 2022 which includes both HEDT & mainstream parts. The Intel HEDT family will comprise of brand new Sapphire Rapids chips which will be branded as the Xeon W-3400 & Xeon W-2400 series SKUs while the mainstream family will comprise of 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S CPUs. Now we have detailed both families here and here, respectively.

AMD Achieves Record x86 CPU Market Share In Q1 2022: Desktop & Notebook Segment Recovers, Server Share Now at 11.6%

The Intel HEDT lineup will feature support on a W790 platform which is codenamed 'Fishhawk Falls' and will support a range of chips ranging from mainstream HEDT to premium HEDT parts. The 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs on the other hand will feature support on the new 700-series board platform while staying compatible with existing 600-series motherboards.

Intel Sapphire Rapids HEDT Desktop CPU Family

So starting with the HEDT lineup, the Intel Sapphire Rapids family will consist of up to 24 cores for the mainstream HEDT and up to 56 cores for the premium family. All of these chips will feature a singular Golden Cove core architecture and won't get the hybrid P-Core / E-Core treatment like the mainstream desktop SKUs. You can expect the mainstream family to feature fewer DDR5 memory channels, PCIe lanes, and IO compared to the premium family.

Intel 'Expert' Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPUs 'Expected Features':

Up To 56 Cores / 112 Threads

LGA 4677 Socket Support (Possible Dual-Socket Motherboards)

112 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes

8-Channel DDR5 Memory (Up To 4 TB)

Intel 'Mainstream' Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPUs 'Expected Features':

AMD will infuse EPYC CPUs with Xilinx-based FPGA AI Engines, starting as early as 2023

Up To 24 Cores / 48 Threads

Up To 5.2 GHz Boost Clocks

Up To 4.6 GHz All-Core Boost

LGA 4677 Socket Support

64 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes

4-Channel DDR5 Memory (Up To 512 GB)

The rumor states that Intel has postponed the launch of its Sapphire Rapids HEDT family to Q4 with a high probability of an October launch. Both CPU segments will feature support on the new W790-powered platform.

Intel HEDT Processor Families:

Intel HEDT Family Sapphire Rapids-X? (Sapphire Rapids Expert) Alder Lake-X? (Sapphire Rapids Mainstream) Cascade Lake-X Skylake-X Skylake-X Skylake-X Broadwell-E Haswell-E Ivy Bridge-E Sandy Bridge-E Gulftown Process Node 10nm ESF 10nm ESF 14nm++ 14nm+ 14nm+ 14nm+ 14nm 22nm 22nm 32nm 32nm Flagship SKU TBA TBA Core i9-10980XE Xeon W-3175X Core i9-9980XE Core i9-7980XE Core i7-6950X Core i7-5960X Core i7-4960X Core i7-3960X Core i7-980X Max Cores/Threads 56/112? 24/48 18/36 28/56 18/36 18/36 10/20 8/16 6/12 6/12 6/12 Clock Speeds ~4.5 GHz ~5.0 GHz 3.00 / 4.80 GHz 3.10/4.30 GHz 3.00/4.50 GHz 2.60/4.20 GHz 3.00/3.50 GHz 3.00/3.50 GHz 3.60/4.00 GHz 3.30/3.90 GHz 3.33/3,60 GHz Max Cache 105 MB L3 45 MB L3 24.75 MB L3 38.5 MB L3 24.75 MB L3 24.75 MB L3 25 MB L3 20 MB L3 15 MB L3 15 MB L3 12 MB L3 Max PCI-Express Lanes (CPU) 112 Gen 5 65 Gen 5 44 Gen3 44 Gen3 44 Gen3 44 Gen3 40 Gen3 40 Gen3 40 Gen3 40 Gen2 32 Gen2 Chipset Compatiblity W790? W790? X299 C612E X299 X299 X99 Chipset X99 Chipset X79 Chipset X79 Chipset X58 Chipset Socket Compatiblity LGA 4677? LGA 4677? LGA 2066 LGA 3647 LGA 2066 LGA 2066 LGA 2011-3 LGA 2011-3 LGA 2011 LGA 2011 LGA 1366 Memory Compatiblity DDR5-4800? DDR5-5200? DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666 DDR4-2800 DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400 DDR4-2133 DDR3-1866 DDR3-1600 DDR3-1066 Max TDP ~500W ~400W 165W 255W 165W 165W 140W 140W 130W 130W 130W Launch Q4 2022? Q4 2022? Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Q4 2018 Q3 2017 Q2 2016 Q3 2014 Q3 2013 Q4 2011 Q1 2010 Launch Price TBA TBA $979 US ~$4000 US $1979 US $1999 US $1700 US $1059 US $999 US $999 US $999 US

Intel Raptor Lake Mainstream Desktop CPU Family

The 13th Gen Intel Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPUs will retain a hybrid design on the 'Intel 7' process node. The P-Cores will be upgraded to the new Raptor Cove architecture while the E-Cores will get slight improvements in cache while the overall cores will also see an increase. The maximum core count has been leaked as a 24 core and 32 thread part (8 P-Cores + 16 E-Cores). The TDPs will be around the same limit as the existing parts and clocks are expected to hit up to 5.8 GHz as per the rumor mill. Once again, the cache will see a major boost.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:

Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads

Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Higher P-Core IPC)

Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node

Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards

Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support

20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes

Enhanced Overclocking Features

125W PL1 TDP (Flagship SKUs)

Now for the platform itself, Intel's Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPUs will come with both DDR5 & DDR4 memory support, giving them a major advantage over AMD's DDR5-only AM5 platform. Another advantage for Intel is that they will have compatibility enabled on both 600-series (Z690/H670/B650 & H610) motherboards along with the new 700-series chipsets (Z790/H770/B760). The Z790 & 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs are expected to launch in October, the same time as the HEDT CPU lineup along with the Z790 motherboards.

The mainstream H770 and B760 chipsets will launch by Q1 2023 but H710 will not be produced as H610 will be carried onwards for low-tier PC segments. The new 700-series motherboards are also rumored to feature DDR4 support and we can also see PCIe Gen 5.0 M.2 slots on the new lineup which will compete with AMD's own AM5 platform that has Gen 5 for M.2 and dGPU.

Intel Raptor Lake vs AMD Raphael Desktop CPUs Comparison 'Expected'