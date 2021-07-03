An alleged roadmap detailing Intel's HEDT & Mainstream CPU families has leaked out which points out the Sapphire Rapids & W790 lineup. The roadmap has been leaked out by Videocardz & shows that Intel's next-generation HEDT platform is still more than a year away from launch.

Intel Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPUs Allegedly Launching on W790 Platform In Q2 2022

The roadmap shows Glacier Falls, Intel's last HEDT family before they opened up the market for AMD to dominate, to be replaced by Sapphire Rapids HEDT family in Q2 2022. Now we can't say how accurate this roadmap is since it seems to be based on the same layout which was leaked in an older roadmap (which itself is a couple of years old and not accurate as of now) but it shows that Intel plans or at one time, had planned to bring Sapphire Rapids into the HEDT segment. It's seen that Sapphire Rapids would have slipped in Q3 2022 while the existing Glacier Falls lineup launched back in Q4 2019.

The Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPUs are also listed to be supported by the W790 chipset instead of a standard 'X' series chip. Intel already had Xeon W-3175X (Skylake-X) launched in the workstation segment for enthusiasts and it also supported a non-X chipset. It looks like Intel decided to tackle both, AMD Ryzen Threadripper & Threadripper Pro series CPUs and offer its HEDT & workstation lineup on a single unified platform rather than segmenting them.

Intel's Xeon-based Sapphire Rapids-SP chips are expected to feature up to 56 cores and LGA 4677 socket compatibility. The Sapphire Rapids workstation 'W' and HEDT 'X' chips might get a different socket and also a reduced number of cores unless Intel wants to plug in the same socket and SKU range for its HEDT/Workstation platform. It definitely looks like Intel would go the latter route since they have been beaten up pretty bad in the HEDT and workstation segment by AMD's Threadripper for several years now.

We can expect new technologies such as a 10nm Enhanced SuperFin architecture for the Sapphire Rapids CPUs, PCIe 5.0 support, 8-Channel DDR5 memory, and many new enhancements aimed at prosumers and enthusiasts. Intel has not made any new HEDT lineup public but we might expect updates by the end of this year after Intel has launched its Alder Lake mainstream desktop family. We have also seen Intel's next-gen Emerald Rapids HEDT family listed by themselves but that's a story for another day when more conclusive details are available on it.

