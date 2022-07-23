Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS Xeon Workstation CPU Lineup Specs Leaked: Xeon W9 Up To 56 Cores, Xeon W7 Up To 28 Cores, Xeon W5 Up To 16 Cores

Specifications of Intel's Sapphire Rapids-WS Xeon Workstation CPU lineup have been leaked by Videocardz. The Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS lineup will consist of brand new branding and new configurations aimed at the workstation platform featuring up to 112 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes inside a single socket.

Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS Xeon Workstation Lineup Specs Leaked: Up To 56 Cores, 112 Threads, 112 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes, 105 MB L3 Cache

From previous reports, we know that Intel's Sapphire Rapids-WS workstation lineup will come in two flavors, the "Expert" lineup featuring up to 56 cores and 112 threads and the "Mainstream" line with up to 24 cores and 48 threads.

Starting with Intel's Sapphire Rapids-WS family, the company will be more focused on the workstation platform. This is evident by the naming convention which has dropped the use of "Core" branding and switched to "Xeon". Just like the Core lineup, the Xeon chips will come in various segments starting with the Xeon W9, Xeon W7, Xeon W5, and Xeon W3. Each segment comes with its own SKUs with various configurations that will be compatible with the next-gen "Fishhawk Falls" platform. We can also confirm that this much is true because we have seen an internal roadmap that lists the following:

Starting with Sapphire Rapids, the Intel® Xeon brand will be used for all platforms going forward.

As for the CPU family itself, the Intel Xeon W9 lineup will range from 56 and 36 core models, featuring up to 105 MB of L3 cache, 350W TDP, and 112 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes. The Xeon W5 family comprises 28, 24, and 20 core models featuring up to 75 MB of L3 cache and 300W TDPs while the Xeon W5 class chips will feature 16 and 12 core SKUs with up to 45 MB of L3 cache and 270W TDPs.

Only the base clock speeds are mentioned for the Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS Xeon lineup with the Xeon W9 offerings peaking out at 2.2 GHz, Xeon W7 lineup peaking out at 2.6 GHz & the Xeon W5 lineup peaking out at 3.2 GHz. Each CPU will come with a diverse range of boosting algorithms for all, single and multiple cores. There are at least nine SKUs that have been listed and will run on the Fishhawk Falls platform.

You might remember that the Xeon W9-3495 and the Xeon W5-3433 have already been leaked here and here.

The Fishhawk Falls platform is going to be a robust and next-gen ecosystem comprising 8-Channel DDR5-4400 (1DPC) / DDR5-4800 (2DPC) and up to 112 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes. These will come with ECC support and up to 4 TB DDR5 memory is possible (theoretically). There's also a good chance that we might see dual-socket SPR Expert Workstation motherboards that would boost the core count per platform to 112 cores, almost double the amount featured on AMD's flagship Threadripper, the 5995WX (64 Zen 3 cores). So summing things up:

Intel 'Expert' Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPUs

Up To 56 Cores / 112 Threads

LGA 4677 Socket Support (Possible Dual-Socket Motherboards)

112 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes

8-Channel DDR5 Memory (Up To 4 TB)

We also talked about the full Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon Server CPU lineup a few days ago. The other family that will be launching on the Fishhawk Falls platform (W790 chipset) will be the Xeon-MS or mainstream lineup under the Xeon W-2400 series branding. So far, we only know the upper-level features that those chips will have to offer but it is likely we get to hear about them in coming weeks. There's no information regarding the launch of the CPUs at the moment but older rumors had them positioned for October which is about the same time Intel plans to introduce Raptor Lake mainstream CPUs.

Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS Xeon Workstation CPU Lineup Specs: