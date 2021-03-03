Intel Discontinues Performance Tuning Protection Program Leaving New Overclockers Without Any Assurances

If you're looking to overclock with the Intel Rocket Lake-S processor coming out later this month, you might want to reconsider that choice as Intel is no longer offering the Performance Tuning Protection Program as of March 1st. Now, people overclocking their processors will have no safety net if their overclocking goes awry.

New Overclockers Are Now Diving Into The Deep End Without A Safety Net Due To Discontinuation of Intel's PTPP

What did the program do? The program was designed to give people who overclocked their processors a safety net. When overclocking, consumers risked losing the warranty so if their chip died, they'd be out of luck and have to buy a new one. For $20-30, you could purchase the plan to protect your investment when overclocking. If anything happened, Intel would provide a replacement chip, but only once so no one could abuse the program. In the statement below, Intel said:

120 Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Core i7-11700K Processors Sold By German Retailer, Consumers Are Providing Pre-Launch Benchmarks

To PTPP Customers,

The Performance Tuning Protection Plan program has been discontinued. As customers increasingly overclock with confidence, we are seeing lower demand for the Performance Tuning Protection Plans (PTPP).

As a result, Intel will no longer offer new PTPP plans effective March 1, 2021. Intel will continue focusing on delivering amazing processors with tuning flexibility and overclocking tools like Intel Performance Maximizer and Intel XTU. All existing plans will continue to be honored through the duration of the processor warranty period.

For questions, contact Intel Customer Support. Note about the intel xeon W-31 75X Processor

The intel xeon W-31 75X Processor is automatically covered for overclocking, No additional plan or activation code is required Thank You,

PTPP Team

Intel on many occasions clearly stated that overclocking would void the warranty and even did so on slides covering the overclocking features for the 10th gen processors. Even when using Intel's special overclocking tool, Performance Maximizer, they recommended purchasing the plan. Weirdly enough, even though the warranty covered overclocking, it didn't cover processors running outside of their original specifications. One question on many people's minds, how would Intel know if a chip died as a result of overclocking? We may never know.

There is some good (not really) news mixed in with the statement. You can still overclock the Xeon W-3175X. Mind you, it is a processor meant for servers and costs $3000. No consumer in their right mind would have a system with this chip inside, so does this exception really help anyone? Absolutely not.

Some retailers even offered the Performance Tuning Protection Program for free just to protect buyers who may overclock. It's disappointing to see the cancellation of this program especially just before the launch of a new processor.