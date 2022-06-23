Intel Raptor Lake CPUs Could Be The First x86 Chips To Offer 6 GHz Clock Frequencies, New Overclocking Features Detailed In XTU Update

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs are going to boast some incredible clock frequencies, and possibly be the first x86 chips to breach the 6 GHz barrier.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs are confirmed to feature new and enhanced overclocking features but the blue team didn't explain what enhancements we can expect. However, it looks like details of some of these upcoming features have been revealed in XTU (Extreme Tuning Utility).

So starting with the details, we know that Intel has 700-series motherboards ready for 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs, offering increased power delivery amongst a list of various features. Intel is expected to utilize DLVR (Digital Linear Voltage Regulators) on the new CPUs to improve overall power efficiency however, we recently heard that Raptor Lake chips might drop DLVR in favor of FVIR since the new technology is better suited for mobile platforms. This isn't something that is confirmed but even if DLVR doesn't come to 700-series motherboards, it won't be that big of a change.

As for the overclocking features, the Intel XTU (Extreme Tuning Utility) v7.8.0 which was released a few days ago adds a few interesting features which are designed for future platform(s) support. This is definitely pointing towards the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs. Some of the features listed in the updated version include:

Added per-core OC TVB support

Added package OC TVB support

Added Efficient TVB support

What's interesting is that these overclocking features won't just be added for 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs but also for existing 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs though the current lineup may not be fully compliant with the latest OC tunes and may have to wait for BIOS firmware and patches to be fully supported. The ETVB mode or Efficient (Thermal Velocity Boost) is a brand new feature that can be something similar to AMD's PBO2 (Precision Boost Overdrive 2).

Recently, OneRaichu, who has been ahead of the curve in hunting down Intel CPU rumors, pointed out that 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs may include one SKU which can feature a turbo clock speed of up to 6 GHz. This would make Raptor Lake the first x86 CPU family to offer a clock frequency that's going to breach the 6 GHz barrier. Knowing that AMD is going all-out with their own Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 chips in the clock department with 5.5 GHz+ being achieved across several threads and rumors of 5.6-5.8 GHz single-core clocks in the air, it looks like Intel will just unleash everything it is capable of with Raptor Lake.

A new freq era will be coming. — Raichu (@OneRaichu) May 31, 2022

🥵6 GHz turbo MAYBE will appear in one SKU. (in ETVB mode)🤣

I guess it should not be normal sku. https://t.co/SFubzjdXNG — Raichu (@OneRaichu) June 21, 2022

Furthermore, Intel is now going to face Ryzen 7000 with higher clocks and V-Cache parts with enhanced gaming performance at the same time by the end of this year. So as we have been saying for some time, it's going to be one heated battle between the two adversaries who will not hold back on anything that they can offer to make their products look more appealing and take the performance/clock speed and efficiency crown altogether.

Intel Raptor Lake vs AMD Raphael Desktop CPUs Comparison 'Expected'

CPU Family AMD Raphael (RPL-X) Intel Raptor Lake (RPL-S) Process Node TSMC 5nm Intel 7 Architecture Zen 4 (Chiplet) Raptor Cove (P-Core)

Gracemont (E-Core) Cores / Threads Up To 16/32 Up To 24/32 Total L3 Cache 64 MB (+3D V-Cache) 36 MB Total L2 Cache 16 MB 32 MB Total Cache 80 MB 68 MB Max Clocks (1T) ~5.8 GHz ~5.8 GHz Memory Support DDR5 DDR5/DDR4 Memory Channels 2 Channel (2DPC) 2 Channel (2DPC) Memory Speeds DDR5-5600 DDR5-5200

DDR4-3200 Platform Support 600-Series (X670E/X670/B650/A620) 600-Series (Z690/H670/B650/H610)

700-Series (Z790/H770/B760) PCIe Gen 5.0 Both GPU & M.2 (Extreme chipsets only) Both GPU & M.2 (700-Series only) Integrated Graphics AMD RDNA 2 Intel Iris Xe Socket AM5 (LGA 1718) LGA 1700/1800 TDP (Max) 170W (TDP)

230W (PPT) 125W (PL1)

240W+ (PL2) Launch 2H 2022 2H 2022

