Well, the latest benchmarks of Intel's Core i9-11900K 8 Core Rocket Lake CPU have just leaked out by a Chinese TechTuber and the results are a mixed bag for the 11th Gen flagship. The difference between these and the earlier benchmarks is that the previous results were evaluated using an ES chip while the latest benchmarks are performed on a QS chip which should be close to the retail unit.

Intel Core i9-11900K vs Core i9-10900K 5.2 GHz Overclock Benchmarks Leak Out - 8 Core Rocket Lake Flagship Only Faster In Single-Core Apps, Lacks in Gaming & Multi-Threaded Performance

The Intel Core i9-11900K is now confirmed as the flagship 11th Gen CPU. The company showed off some gaming performance numbers where it was outpacing an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU by up to 8% but we always advise to take official performance metrics with a grain of salt. So here we are with the latest results that were done with a QS chip that gets rid of the stuck PCIe bug that was an issue on the ES chips. As such, the gaming performance you are looking at here should be close to the real thing.

ASUS Announced the ASUS Fanless Chromebox

Intel Core i9-11900K 8 Core & 16 Thread Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Specifications

The Intel Core i9-11900K will be the flagship 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU. The chip is going to feature 8 cores and 16 threads. This will result in 16 MB of L3 cache (2 MB per core) and 4 MB of L2 cache (512 KB per core). The CPU has a base clock of 3.50 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.2GHz (1-core) & 4.80 GHz (all-core).

The chip will also feature Thermal Velocity Boost which should deliver a 100 MHz jump in the max clock frequency. This should lead to a single-core boost clock of 5.3 GHz making it the first CPU to ever hit such a high frequency out of the box. However, do remember that regardless of using the Cypress Cove cores, the Core i9-11900K will feature lower cores and threads than the Intel Core i9-10900K. This is partially due to the backporting of Cypress Cove on the refined 14nm process node.

Intel Appoints Pat Gelsinger As CEO – Company Shares Soar During Trading

The CPU is said to feature a 1st stage power limit of 125W which is standard for a flagship Intel SKU and the 2nd stage power limit or PL2 is rated at 250W. This means that when hitting its maximum advertised clock speeds, the CPU could indeed be pulling the said amount of wattage from the PSU making it one of the most power-hungry 8-core chips ever produced. This might also explain why Intel didn't go 10 cores and 20 threads on its 11th Gen lineup since it would've turned out to be a power-hungry monster of a chip breaking even past the 250W power limit.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) Core i9-11900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i9-11900 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.50 GHz 4.00 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i9-11900T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i7-11700K 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i7-11700 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i7-11700T 8 / 16 TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11600K 6 /12 TBC 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i5-11600 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11600T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11500 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11500T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11400 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.400 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i5-11400T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W

Intel Core i9-11900K 8 Core vs Core i9-10900K 10 Core CPU Benchmarks With 5.2 GHz Overclock

Coming straight to the performance numbers, both CPUs were tested at an overclock frequency of 5.2 GHz across all cores. Do note that the Intel Core i9-11900K features a brand new architecture but has 2 fewer cores than the Core i9-10900K which relies on an enhanced Skylake architecture. Both CPUs were tested on a Z490 motherboard and the memory featured was 16 GB DDR4-3600 due to a lock on Rocket Lake. The Core i9-11900K voltage was set to auto and hit 1.48V. A chiller was required to maintain the 5.2 GHz overclock.

Intel Core i9-11900K vs Core i9-10900K 5.2 GHz OC App Benchmarks:















In CPU-z, the Intel Core i9-11900K is 11% faster than the Core i9-10900K in single-core tests but ends up 12% slower in multi-core tests. In Cinebench R15, the Intel Core i9-11900K once again takes a 12% lead over the Core i9-10900K but also ends up 12% slower in multi-core tests. The Cinebench R20 & Cinebench R23 results show a 16% gain for the Core i9-11900K over its Core i9 predecessor but again, when it comes to multi-threaded performance, the CPU is no match to its predecessor.

In x264 1080p, the Intel Core i9-11900K loses to the Core i9-10900K by 5 FPS. The same is true for V-Ray where the Core i9-10900K outpaces the Core i9-11900K by 14 more MPaths. Moving over to 3DMark results, our friend over at Twitter, Harukaze5719, has compiled a chart that compares the performance of the Core i9-11900K and Core i9-10900K in all said tests. The Core i9-11900K loses to the 10th Gen flagship in all tests.

Intel Core i9-11900K vs Core i9-10900K 5.2 GHz OC 3DMark Benchmarks:

Lastly, we have gaming performance tests and the results here are underwhelming for the Rocket Lake flagship. The Intel Core i9-11900K seems to be just slightly better or on par with the Core i9-10900K but there are also titles that show performance reduction versus the Core i9-10900K. The previous benchmarks also showed similar performance numbers and further mentioned how hot and power-hungry the flagship Rocket Lake CPU is going to be.

Intel Core i9-11900K vs Core i9-10900K 5.2 GHz OC Gaming Benchmarks:











As we reported, the Intel Rocket Lake CPUs will be shipping months after the 500-series boards that will be available on 11th January. The CPUs are expected to be announced at CES 2021 but a hard launch isn't planned till March-April.