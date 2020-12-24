intel's Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs which include the Core i9-11900K, Core i9-11900 & Core i7-11700 have been spotted at Chiphell Forums (via Harukaze5719). All three chips are part of the 11th Gen family and feature 8 cores with 16 threads. The leaker points out that these three chips are early engineering samples & hence feature much lower clock speeds than the retail variants that will be available around Q1 '21.

Intel Core i9-11900K, Core i9-11900, Core i7-11700 8 Core, 11th Gen, Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs Spotted

Starting with the specifications, well there isn't much difference in terms of core configuration as each CPU packs 8 cores, 16 threads, 16 MB of L3 cache, and 4 MB of L2 cache. The difference here is the clock speeds and TDPs for each respective chip. The Intel Core i9-11900K is going to be the flagship CPU in the 11th Generation family and will rock a base TDP of 125W and a PL2 rating of 250W. The Intel Core i9-11900 and Core i7-11700 are standard non-K SKUs with base 65W TDPs and PL2 ratings of 225W.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H ‘Cezanne-H Zen 3’ & Intel Core i5-11300H ‘Tiger Lake-H’ CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, Intel Leads In Single-Core & AMD Leads In Multi-Core Tests







The core clocks for these chips are also not final as the Intel Core i9-11900K is rated at a base frequency of 3.40 GHz and a boost frequency of 4.8 GHz (1-core) & 4.3 GHz (all-core). The Core i9-11900 has a base frequency of 1.80 GHz and boosts up to 4.5 GHz (1-core) and 4.0 GHz (all-core). The i7-11700 also features a base clock of 1.80 GHz but has much lower boost clocks of 4.3 GHz (1-core) and 3.8 GHz (all-core). Once again, these aren't final clock speeds in any way. The Core i9-11900K will come with a 3.50 GHz base clock and a boost clock of 4.80 GHz (all-core) & 5.30 GHz (single-core TVB 3.0).

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) Core i9-11900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i9-11900 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.40 GHz 3.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i9-11900T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i7-11700K 8 / 16 TBC 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i7-11700 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i7-11700T 8 / 16 TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11600K 6 /12 TBC 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i5-11600 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11600T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11500 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11500T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11400 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.400 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i5-11400T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W

A singular performance benchmark for the Core i7-11700 was shown where the chip scored 529 points in single-core and 4672 points in the multi-core test within Cinebench R20. A Core i7-10700 for comparison scores 499 points in the single-core and 4834 points in the multi-core tests. So just right off the bat, we can see that the Core i7-11700 isn't exactly much faster than its predecessor but we also have to take into account the much lower clock speeds than the Intel Core i7-11700 ES CPU here has to offer. The standard Core i7-10700 has a much higher base clock of 2.90 GHz (1.1 GHz higher) and also boosts at a much higher 4.80 GHz (1-core) & 4.2 GHz (all-core).

The most interesting information coming out of this leak and also what we have heard is that the Intel B560 lineup in the coming generation will support memory overclocking. The leaker provided a tiny glimpse of that by running the memory at 4133 MHz (X.M.P enabled). On the previous generation B series motherboards, memory overclocking was disabled and even the XMP features were locked out and exclusive to the higher-end Z series boards.

Intel Core i7-11700KF 8 Core Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Spotted in Ashes of The Singularity Benchmark, On Par With Core i9-10900K

The leaker also mentions the prices of these ES CPUs which are 2800 Chinese Yen ($430 US) for the Intel Core i9-11900K, 2300 Chinese Yen ($350 US) for the Core i9-11900, and 1600 Chinese Yen ($245 US) for the Core i7-11700 CPU. These aren't official retail prices but they match they are definitely lower than the retail 10th Gen parts.

The Core i9-10900K retails for $499 US officially and while the Core i9-11900K is technically not a replacement for the 10 core offering, it does seem to feature an $80 US lower price. Since Intel is dropping down the core count and betting it all on its Cypress Cove core architecture, they might have to lower the price per segment to compete against AMD's Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 7 parts which not only offer more cores and threads but also come with superior MT (Multi-Threaded) performance.