We have received a confirmation from our sources that Intel will be unveiling its full Rocket Lake 11th Gen Desktop CPU lineup along with the Z590 platform at CES 2021. But there's more, Intel's board partners are also expected to commence sales of their Z590 motherboards the same day while Rocket Lake CPUs will be hitting retail shelves a few months later.

According to the details we have received, the Intel Rocket Lake platform will be composed of the 11th Gen Desktop CPUs and the accompanying 500-series motherboards. Intel will talk about the processors and platform at their CES keynote and give a sales greenlight to its board partners. But the main catch here is that users who will be getting these boards earlier won't have any 11th Gen CPU to run on them. Intel's CES keynote will take place on the 11th of January and Z590 boards will be available on the same day.

The reason is that Intel's Rocket Lake lineup isn't expected to hit retail shelves till March 2021. We have received two dates from our sources for the 11th Gen Rocket Lake lineup. The first embargo seems to end on the 1st of March and that is most likely the review embargo for the chips. Intel's Rocket Lake CPU pre-orders may also commence on the same day however actual availability isn't expected till the 2nd embargo lifts up which ends on the 19th of March.

This marks a whole two-month wait for users who will be buying the Z590 motherboards early on in anticipation of Intel's 11th Gen CPU lineup. Each motherboard maker will try their best to deliver brand new designs and a range of features on their Z590 product lineup. The Z590 boards will be compatible with Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake Desktop CPUs and from what we heard, Intel is likely to keep both families together with the Core i9-10900K retaining its flagship 10 core position while the Core i9-11900K will become the fastest gaming CPU offering. Intel is likely to adjust the pricing of its more mainstream models such as the Core i7-10700K to make room for the Core i7-11700K and we might even see the 10700K drop down to $299 US which is suitable to tackle AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X.

Here's Everything We Know About The 11th Generation Desktop CPUs

Intel's Rocket Lake-S desktop CPU platform will feature support on LGA 1200 socket which made its debut with the 10th Gen Comet Lake-S CPUs although on 400-series motherboards. The Intel Rocket Lake-S processors will be launching primarily for the 500-series motherboards but it has been confirmed that LGA 1200 motherboards will offer support for Rocket Lake-S CPUs, especially given the fact that PCIe Gen 4.0 is a prominent feature of Z490 motherboards which would only be enabled with the use of Rocket Lake-S desktop CPUs. Motherboard makers, especially ASUS will be paying extra attention in incorporating hardware-level integration of PCIe Gen 4 on their Z590 line of motherboards versus their Z490 lineup as we pointed out here.

Main features of Intel's Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs include:

Increased Performance with new Cypress Cove core architecture

Up to 8 cores and 16 threads (Double Digit IPC Gains Over Skylake)

New Xe graphics architecture (Up To 50% higher Performance Than Gen9)

Increased DDR4 3200 MHz Memory Support

CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes (Available on Z490 & Z590 Motherboards)

Enhanced Display (Integrated HDMI 2.0b, DP1.4a, HBR3)

Added x4 CPU PCIe Lanes = 20 Total CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes

Enhanced Media (12 bit AV1/HVEC, E2E compression)

CPU Attached Storage or Intel Optane Memory

New Overclocking Features and Capabilities

USB Audio offload

Integrated CNVi & Wireless-AX

Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)

2.5Gb Ethernet Discrete LAN

Discrete Intel Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 Compliant)

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache TDP (PL1) Core i9-11900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.8 GHz 16 MB 125W Core i7-11700K 8 / 16 TBC 5.00 GHz 4.6 GHz 16 MB 125W Core i5-11600K 6 /12 TBC 4.90 GHz 4.6 GHz 12 MB 125W Core i5-11400 6 /12 2.6 GHz 4.40 GHz 4.2 GHz 12 MB 65W

The architecture for Rocket Lake CPUs is said to be Cypress Cove which is reportedly a hybrid between the Sunny Cove and Willow Cove design but will feature Xe Gen 12 GPU architecture. Intel's Core i9-11900K will be the flagship CPU offering in the lineup and expect more info on it soon.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 TBA 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) 10nm? 16/24? TBA 600 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2021 Meteor Lake (13th Gen) 7nm? TBA TBA 700 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2022? Lunar Lake (14th Gen) TBA TBA TBA 800 Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2023?