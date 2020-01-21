The first benchmarks of Intel's 10th Generation mobility processors including the flagship Core i9-10980HK have leaked out. The leaks come from various sources with performance benchmarks & the specific laptop configurations for the fastest chip in the mobility segment which will be released to tackle AMD's Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' lineup.

Intel Core i9-10980HK Flagship & Several Other 10th Gen Mobility CPU Benchmarks Leak Out - 8 Cores & 16 Threads With 5 GHz+ Boost

At CES 2020, Intel announced that they will be introducing the new 10th Gen Comet Lake-H series lineup. Featuring several SKUs in the Core i9, Core i7 & Core i5 family, the new processors will be configured with 45W TDPs and would feature even higher clocks than before. Intel teased that we would get to see 5.0 GHz+ clocks on a Core i7 and even higher clocks on a Core i9 chip.

Of course, actual clocks would entirely depend on the cooling and thermal design of the gaming notebooks in which these processors will end up. Intel would also feature their Thermal Velocity Boost technology on the higher-end SKUs, offering even higher boost spikes with unconstrained cooling performance. Intel didn't detail any specific SKUs for the lineup but it looks like they have started showing up in various databases along with their performance metrics.

Intel Core i9-10980HK 8 Core / 16 Thread CPU

The first chip to talk about is the flagship Core i9-10980HK which boasts 8 cores and 16 threads. The Core i9-10980HK comes with a 45W TDP and features a base clock of 3.10 GHz which is much higher than the 2.40 GHz base clock of the Core i9-9980HK. The boost clock for this chip is said to exceed 5.0 GHz but in the benchmark, it is reported at 5.00 GHz which could be the more sustained boost frequency. The chip will feature 16 MB of L3 cache, a UHD 630 graphics chip and will support DDR4 memory.

TUM_APISAK spotted three different benchmarks of the Core i9-10980HK in Geekbench 4 which report an average single-core score of around 5500 points and a multi-core score of around 31,600 points. This exceeds the performance of a desktop-grade AMD Ryzen 5 3600X by 3000 points in the multi-core tests but falls short by around 4000-5000 points when compared to the desktop-grade Ryzen 7 3700X. However, when compared to the Core 7-9700K, the chip is on par with the desktop Core i7 SKU in multi-core but lags behind in single-core. Compared to its predecessor, the Core i9-9980HK, we are looking at a 14% better multi-core and 5% better single-core performance. The tests can be seen below:









17" Gaming laptop. Possibly an i9-10980HK + unknown Nvidia GPU - Overall score +15% better than both 9980HK + 2070 Notebook & 9980HK + 2080 Max Q combos.

- 14Gbps GDDR6

- 1365MHz boost

According to _ROGAME, the Intel Core i9-10980HK will be configured with the latest NVIDIA mobile GPUs that are part of their GeForce RTX SUPER mobility lineup. A 17" gaming laptop showcased 15 percent better performance than a 9980HK + RTX 2070 notebook configuration. The unreleased laptop also featured 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory for the NVIIDA GPU and a boost clock of 1365 MHz. We will be covering the RTX 20 SUPER mobility lineup details in a seperate post shortly so do stay tuned for that.

In addition to the Core i9-10980HK, we also have performance results for the Core i7-10750H and the Core i5-10300H. The Core i7-10750H is detailed be Expreview, featuring 6 cores and 12 threads with a base clock of 2.60 GHz. In Geekbench 5, this chip scored 1258 points in the single-core and 6065 points in the multi-core benchmark test. Once again, compared to its predecessor, the Core i7-9750H, the Core i7-10750H showcases 7% better single-core and 5% better multi-core test performance improvement. It is also reported that the Core i7-10750H delivers up to 14.7% better performance in the 3DMark benchmark over the Ryzen 7 4800U.







Now, this is not an apple to apple comparison since Ryzen 7 4800U is a 15W-25W chip while the Core i7-10750H is a 45W part so a better comparison would be this versus the Ryzen 7 4800H but we don't have 3DMark Timespy scores for the Ryzen 7 4800H. The only scores we have for that are in 3DMark Firestrike where the chip is on par with the Core i9-9880H. And finally, we have an entry for the Core i5-10300H which has a reported base clock of 2.50 GHz and an all-core boost of 4.30 GHz. There's also the Core i9-10880H processor which would feature a base clock of around 2.80 GHz across its 8 cores and 16 threads.

The more important thing to consider looking at all of these benchmarks is that they are just about in the range of AMD's Ryzen 4000 U series processors which means that the H series Renoir lineup is definitely going to hit Intel hard in the high-end mobility space this time around.

