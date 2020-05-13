Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake Desktop CPUs Now Available For Pre-Order – Core i9-10900K Starting at $529.99 US
It looks like Intel's 10th Generation Desktop CPUs are finally available for pre-order at major retail outlets across the globe. Launching in retail next week, those who are interested in hopping over the new Z490 platform can now pre-purchase the CPUs so they won't have trouble finding a chip for themselves at launch if supply ends up being short.
Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake Desktop CPUs Available For Pre-Order - Flagship 10 Core, Core i9-10900K Listed For $529.99 US
As of now, you can find the flagship Core i9-10900K across all major online retailers while a select few have listed down other processors in Intel's 10th Generation family. The Intel Core i9-10900K has been listed for pre-order for $529.99 US, slightly above the $488 US pricing that's purely for 1K units as made clear by Intel themselves.
For North American citizens, the following processors are available though some may be out of stock due to short launch supply.
- Core i9-10900K - $529.99 US (Newegg)
- Core i7-10700K - $399.99 US (Newegg)
- Core i5-10400 - $194.99 US (Newegg)
- Core i9-10900K - $799.99 CAD (Newegg Canada)
- Core i9-10900K - $599.99 US (BHP Photo Video)
- Core i9-10900 - $670.00 CAD (Direct Dial Canada)
A few EU/UK based retailers also have the Intel processors listed for pre-order which include:
- Core i9-10900K - £529.99 (SCAN UK)
- Core i9-10900KF - £519.98 (SCAN UK)
- Core i9-10700K - £409.99 (SCAN UK)
- Core i9-10700KF - £389.99 (SCAN UK)
- Core i9-10600K - £279.98 (SCAN UK)
- Core i9-10600KF - £249.98 (SCAN UK)
- Core i9-10400 - £189.98 (SCAN UK)
- Core i9-10400F - £169.99 (SCAN UK)
- Core i9-10900K - £637.98 (Amazon UK)
- Core i9-10900K - €744.19 (Amazon Italy)
- Core i9-10900K - €738,08 (Amazon France)
MWave, one of Australia's biggest tech retailer has listed down 8 Intel Comet Lake CPUs with their respective prices for pre-order:
- Core i9-10900K - $999.00 AUD (MWAVE)
- Core i9-10900KF - $919.00 AUD (MWAVE)
- Core i7-10700K - $749.00 AUD (MWAVE)
- Core i7-10700KF - $699.00 AUD (MWAVE)
- Core i5-10600K - $499.00 AUD (MWAVE)
- Core i5-10600KF - $449.00 AUD (MWAVE)
- Core i5-10400 - $339.00 AUD (MWAVE)
- Core i5-10400F - $299.00 AUD (MWAVE)
Finally, we move over to the Asian market where several Japanese retailers have listed down the Intel 10th Gen lineup for pre-order:
- Intel Core i9-10900K - 72,000 JPY (Tsukumo)
- Intel Core i7-10700K - 55,999 JPY (Tsukumo)
- Intel Core i5-10400 - 25,999 JPY (Tsukumo)
Intel 10th Gen vs AMD Ryzen 3000 Desktop CPU Prices:
|Intel CPU
|Cores / Threads
|Clocks (Max)
|Price (MSRP)
|Prices (Newegg)
|Clocks (Max)
|Cores / Threads
|AMD CPU
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$737.99 US
|4.7 GHz (105W)
|16/32
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
|Intel Core i9-10900K
|10/20
|5.3 GHz (125W)
|$488 US (K)
$472 US (KF)
|$489.99 US
|4.6 GHz (105W)
|12/24
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
|Intel Core i7-10700K
|8/16
|5.1 GHz (125W)
|$374 US (K)
$349 US (KF)
|$344.99 US
|4.5 GHz (105W)
|8/16
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
|Intel Core i7-10700
|8/16
|4.8 GHz (65W)
|$323 US
$298 US (F)
|$298.99 US
|4.4 GHz (65W)
|8/16
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
|Intel Core i5-10600K
|6/12
|4.8 GHz (125W)
|$262 US (K)
$237 US (KF)
|$204.99 US
|4.4 GHz (95W)
|6/12
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
|Intel Core i5-10500
|6/12
|4.5 GHz (65W)
|$192 US
|$189.99 US
|4.2 GHz (65W)
|6/12
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600
|Intel Core i5-10400
|6/12
|4.3 GHz (65W)
|$182 US
$157 US (F)
|$179.99 US
|4.1 GHz (65W)
|6/6
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500X
|Intel Core i3-10300
|4/8
|4.4 GHz (65W)
|$143 US
|$119.99 US
|4.3 GHz (65W)
|4/8
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
|Intel Core i3-10100
|4/8
|4.3 GHz (65W)
|$122 US
|$99.99 US
|3.9 GHz (65W)
|4/8
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100
We already covered the Z490 pre-order prices which you can view here. As for the pre-order prices for the Intel 10th Gen processors, the unlocked SKUs are definitely higher priced than AMD's Ryzen CPU line-up which they would be competing against. The standard 65W SKUs seem to be feature prices that are just about right but you take away the overclocking advantage.
Unless or until you're going for an H470, B460, or lower-tier motherboard, a Z490 with an unlocked CPU doesn't make a whole lot sense. The H470 and B460 motherboards from Intel are expected to arrive at the end of May so if you're going for a 65W chip then you better wait a bit more rather than getting the pricer Z490 products.
