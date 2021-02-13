As retail availability of 10th Gen Comet Lake Desktop CPU has gotten better, Intel and its retail partners have slashed prices on several SKUs including the unlocked lineup. Given the current prices, Intel processors could gain a competitive advantage over AMD's Ryzen CPUs which are struggling to keep up with demand due to TSMC's 7nm production constraints.

With Rocket Lake's Launch Closing In, Intel & Its Retail Partners Slash Prices of Several 10th Gen Comet Lake Desktop CPUs

Intel's Comet Lake 10th Gen Desktop CPU lineup is still a great value for gamers & overall desktop users. Sure it might not offer the absolutely fantastic multi-threaded performance or the efficiency that AMD's Ryzen CPUs have to offer but when it comes to overclocking and gaming performance, Intel still leads in those regards.

Intel Rocket Lake Iris Xe GPU Benchmarked in 3DMark Time Spy, On Par With A GeForce GT 1030 But Slower Than AMD’s Renoir Vega GPU

Currently, major retailers such as Amazon, Newegg, BestBuy, and MicroCenter have slashed prices of Intel's entire 10th Gen Comet Lake CPU range. The Intel Core i9-10900K can be bought for $444 US while the Core i7-10700K and the Core i5-10600K can be bought for as low as $334 & $229 USD, respectively. Following are the retail prices from all the major retailers:

Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake Desktop CPUs (Amazon):

Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake Desktop CPUs (Newegg):

Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake Desktop CPUs (BestBuy):

The cheapest deals on Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake Desktop CPUs can be found at Microcenter though unlike the retail outlets we mentioned above, Microcenter only offers in-store pickups. Following are their deals on the CPUs:

Intel Core i7-11700K Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Full Performance Preview Leaks Out, Slower Than The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X & Consumes More Power

These prices also aren't exclusive to just US retail outlets. As Benchmark.pl (via Videocardz) reports, European retailers have also started slashing prices on several Intel 10th Gen Desktop CPUs. The price cuts range from an average of 13% cheaper and all the way up to 22%. The chart below shows the difference in prices:

Model Old price New Price Difference Intel Core i9-10900F 1800 PLN (484 USD) 1600 PLN (430 USD) 11% Intel Core i9-10850K 2000 PLN (534 USD) 1750 PLN (471 USD) 12,5% Intel Core i7-10700K 1700 PLN (457 USD) 1500 PLN (403 USD) 12% Intel Core i7-10700 1450 PLN (390 USD) 1300 PLN (350 USD) 10% Intel Core i7-10700F 1350 PLN (363 USD) 1200 PLN (323 USD) 11% Intel Core i5-10600K 1150 PLN (309 USD) 1000 PLN (269 USD) 13% Intel Core i5-10600KF 1150 PLN (309 USD) 900 PLN (242 USD) 22% Intel Core i5-10400 800 PLN (215 USD) 700 PLN (188 USD) 12,5% Intel Core i5-10400F 700 PLN (188 USD) 600 PLN (161USD) 14%

In addition to the price cuts, all Intel 10th Gen Desktop CPUs mentioned above are bundled with Crysis Remastered and a range of other games/software which include:

Crysis Remastered (Full Download ARV: US$29.99)

Painter Essentials 7 (Full Download ARV: US$49.99)

Serious Sam 4 (Full Download ARV: US$39.99)

Shadow Arena (In-Game Content ARV: US$20.00)

Street Fighter V (Full Download ARV: US$19.99)

XSplit Premium (Subscription ARV: US$24.96)

Total Value: US$184.92

Surely, this would help Intel to conquer some of the lost ground within the desktop CPU market where AMD has set itself a strong foundation. But meeting demand is the main thing and Intel seems to be doing just fine given how they managed to recover some market share despite AMD shipping a million units in a single quarter.