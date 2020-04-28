  ⋮  

Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-S Desktop CPU Final Specifications & Prices Leak Out – Core i9-10900K 10 Core For $488 US, Core i7-10700K 8 Core For $374 US, Core i5 6 Core Starting at $150 US

50 mins ago
The final specifications & prices of Intel's upcoming 10th Generation Comet Lake-S Desktop CPU family have leaked out by Videocardz. The information confirms the details that we already knew but the most important thing covered in this leak is the prices that show that Intel has definitely given its Core lineup a major overhaul in terms of price/positioning to tackle AMD's Ryzen 3000 processors.

Intel's 10th Generation Desktop CPU Family Specifications & Prices Leak Out - Core i9-10900K With 10 Cores For $488 US, i7-10700K With 8 Cores For $374 US

Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake-S Desktop CPUs and the accompanying Z490 platform are expected to be unveiled on 30th April and will be introduced on retail shelves on the 20th of May.

Intel Core i7-10700K 8 Core And Core i5-10600K 6 Core CPU Benchmarks Leak Out – Faster In Single-Core And On Par In Multi-Core Versus AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs

Our first good look at Intel's 10th Gen Desktop CPU packaging.
Our first good look at Intel's 10th Gen Desktop CPU packaging. (Image Credits: HD-Tecnologia)

Update: HD-Tecnologia has also leaked the latest slides and shown us the pictures of Intel's latest box packaging for its 10th Generation Desktop CPUs. While the dodecahedron packaging for 9th Gen Core i9 desktop CPUs looked great, I think the more simplistic box-shaped package with a nice mirror cut design looks even better.

The Intel Comet Lake-S or the 10th Generation Core Family is expected to be the last CPU lineup to reuse the 14nm Skylake architecture. The Skylake architecture has been with us since 2015 and Intel has yet to replace it for desktop consumers. The architecture has seen several optimizations and key refinements that have led to an increase from 4 cores and 8 threads to 10 cores and 20 threads. The same 14nm process has also been improved to the point that the flagship CPU speeds have seen a massive jump from 4.20 GHz boosts to 5.30 GHz boosts.

There are three SKUs in the unlocked lineup which is one less than what we were told. There's the flagship Core i9-10900K which is followed by the Core i7-10700K and the Core i5-10600K. The Core i3 variant is missing but it's such a crucial SKU that would be targetting a very competitive market and it would be a bad decision for Intel to not launch an unlocked quad-core part in the budget tier segment.

Intel Comet Lake Desktop Platform Overview

Intel Core i9-10900K - 10 Cores, Up To 5.3 GHz Single-Core, 4.9 GHz All-Core at $488 US

Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake Desktop CPU Prices Revealed – Core i9-10900 With 10 Cores For Under $500 US, Core i7-10700K For $400 US, Core i7-10700 For $350 US

The Intel Core i9-10900K will be the flagship part of the 10th Generation Desktop CPU family. Intel has a few tricks up their sleeves to offer even better performance than the Core i9-9900KS. The i9-10900K features 10 cores, 20 threads a total cache of 20 MB and a 125W TDP. The chip has a base frequency of 3.7 GHz and a boost frequency of 5.1 GHz. However, using Intel's Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology, the chip can boost up to 5.2 GHz on a single-core and what's even better is the 4.9 GHz all-core boost. Some of the features of this particular chip include:

  • Up to 4.8 GHz All-Core Turbo
  • Up to 5.3 / 4.0 GHz Thermal Velocity Boost Singe / All-core Turbo
  • Up to 5.2 GHz Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0
  • Up to 10C and 20T
  • Up to DDR4-2933 MHz dual-channel
  • Enhanced Core & Memory Overclocking
  • Active Core Group Tuning

Intel Comet Lake-S Desktop CPUs will be fabricated on the 14nm process node.

Here's the interesting part, the chip would also get Thermal Velocity Boost, similar to the current flagship parts. CPUs that support this algorithm, like the Core i9-10900K, would feature even faster boost frequencies of 5.3 GHz (single-core) and 4.9 GHz (all-core). However, as the name suggests, only top-tier cooling solutions would be able to allow full utilization of the Thermal Velocity Boost feature. So unless you rock a high-end AIO liquid cooler or a closed-loop setup, don't expect a sustained velocity boost but rather short bursts until the threshold is hit. It will be interesting to know the full extent of the features that this function has to offer and what kind of cooling would the Core i9-10900K requires in general. A few benchmarks of the Core i9-10900K versus the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X CPU can be found here.

Intel Core i7-10700K - 8 Cores, Up To 5.1 GHz Single-Core, 4.7 GHz All-Core at $374 US

The Intel Core i7-10700K would be featuring 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip would house 16 MB of total cache and a TDP of 125W. The chip would feature a base clock of 3.8 GHz, a boost clock of 5.0 GHz (single-core), and 5.1 GHz (single-core) with Turbo Boost Max 3.0. The chip will be 100 MHz faster in single-core but slower across all-cores by 100 MHz than the Core i9-9900K which retails for over $500 US. Since this is an i7 part, expect pricing to fall around $350-$400 US.

Intel Core i5-10600K - 6 Cores, Up To 4.8 GHz Single-Core, 4.5 GHz All-Core at $262 US

The Intel Core i7-10600K would be featuring 6 cores and 12 threads. The chip would house 12 MB of total cache and a TDP of 125W. The chip would feature a base clock of 4.1 GHz, a boost clock of 4.8 GHz (single-core), and 4.5 GHz (all-core). The chip would be faster than the 8th Gen flagship, the Core i7-8700K, featuring a higher base and boost clock across a single and all-cores. The Core i5 should be retailing in the $220-$270 US segment which is a decent price for a fast 6 core and multi-threaded chip.

Intel 10th Gen vs AMD Ryzen 3000 Desktop CPU Prices:

Intel CPUCores / ThreadsClocks (Max)Price (MSRP)Prices (Newegg)Clocks (Max)Cores / ThreadsAMD CPU
N/AN/AN/AN/A$737.99 US4.7 GHz (105W)16/32AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
Intel Core i9-10900K10/205.3 GHz (125W)$488 US (K)
$472 US (KF)		$489.99 US4.6 GHz (105W)12/24AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
Intel Core i7-10700K8/165.1 GHz (125W)$374 US (K)
$349 US (KF)		$344.99 US4.5 GHz (105W)8/16AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
Intel Core i7-107008/164.8 GHz (65W)$323 US
$298 US (F)		$298.99 US4.4 GHz (65W)8/16AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
Intel Core i5-10600K6/124.8 GHz (125W)$262 US (K)
$237 US (KF)		$204.99 US4.4 GHz (95W)6/12AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
Intel Core i5-105006/124.5 GHz (65W)$192 US$189.99 US4.2 GHz (65W)6/12AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Intel Core i5-104006/124.3 GHz (65W)$182 US
$157 US (F)		$179.99 US4.1 GHz (65W)6/6AMD Ryzen 5 3500X
Intel Core i3-103004/84.4 GHz (65W)$143 US$119.99 US4.3 GHz (65W)4/8AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
Intel Core i3-101004/84.3 GHz (65W)$122 US$99.99 US3.9 GHz (65W)4/8AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-S 65W Desktop CPU Family

The rest of the lineup is made up of the 65W SKUs which come in Core i9, Core i7, Core i5, and Core i3 flavors. Having a 65W Core i9-10900 with 10 cores and 20 threads which still boosts up to 4.5GHz across all cores and 4.6 GHz if you include the Thermal Velocity boost is pretty good plus 5.2 GHz on a single-core doesn't sound that bad at all, considering this is a 65W chip (at its base frequency).

Intel 10th Generation Comet Lake-S Desktop CPUs will feature more cores, threads and clock speeds.

The Intel Core i3 lineup is also worth pointing out as it is made up of 3 SKUs which seem to be part of the initial launch family. The Core i3-10320 would be leading with 4 cores, 8 threads at 65W. 8MB of cache, clocks of up to 4.6 GHz with a single-core, and 4.4 GHz on all-cores sound decent enough for what is supposed to be a budget chip retailing under $150US. The full list of SKUs along with their specs can be seen in the table below.

Intel 10th Gen Core Comet Lake Desktop CPU Family:

CPU NameCores / ThreadsBase ClockSingle-Core Boost ClockTurbo Boost Max 3.0 (Single-Core)All Core Boost ClockCacheTDPPrice
Intel Core i9-10900K10/203.7 GHz5.1 GHz
5.3 GHz (Velocity)		5.2 GHz4.8 GHz
4.9 GHz (Velocity)		20 MB125W$488 US
Intel Core i9-10900KF10/203.7 GHz5.1 GHz
5.3 GHz (Velocity)		5.2 GHz4.8 GHz
4.9 GHz (Velocity)		20 MB125W$472 US
Intel Core i9-1090010/202.8 GHz5.0 GHz
5.2 GHz (Velocity)		5.1 GHz4.5 GHz
4.6 GHz (Velocity)		20 MB65W$439 US
Intel Core i9-10900F10/202.8 GHz5.0 GHz
5.2 GHz (Velocity)		5.1 GHz4.5 GHz
4.6 GHz (Velocity)		20 MB65W$422 US
Intel Core i9-10900T10/202.0 GHz4.5 GHzTBDTBD20 MB35WTBD
Intel Core i7-10700K8/163.8 GHz5.0 GHz5.1 GHz4.7 GHz16 MB125W$374 US
Intel Core i7-10700KF8/163.8 GHz5.0 GHz5.1 GHz4.7 GHz16 MB125W$349 US
Intel Core i7-107008/162.9 GHz4.6 GHz4.7 GHz4.8 GHz16 MB65W$323 US
Intel Core i7-10700F8/162.9 GHz4.7 GHz4.6 GHz4.8 GHz16 MB65W$298 US
Intel Core i7-10700T8/162.0 GHz4.4 GHzTBDTBD16 MB35WTBD
Intel Core i5-10600K6/124.1 GHz4.8 GHzN/A4.5 GHz12 MB125W$262 US
Intel Core i5-10600KF6/124.1 GHz4.8 GHzN/A4.5 GHz12 MB125W$237 US
Intel Core i5-106006/123.3 GHz4.8 GHzN/A4.4 GHz12 MB65W$213 US
Intel Core i5-10600T6/122.4 GHz4.0 GHzN/ATBD12 MB35WTBD
Intel Core i5-105006/123.1 GHz4.5 GHzN/A4.2 GHz12 MB65W$192 US
Intel Core i5-10500T6/122.3 GHz3.7 GHzN/ATBD12 MB35WTBD
Intel Core i5-104006/122.9 GHz4.3 GHzN/A4.0 GHz12 MB65W$182 US
Intel Core i5-10400F6/122.9 GHz4.3 GHzN/A4.0 GHz12 MB65W$157 US
Intel Core i3-10350K4/8TBDTBDN/ATBD8 MB125WTBD
Intel Core i3-103204/83.8 GHz4.6 GHzN/A4.4 GHz8 MB65W$154 US
Intel Core i3-103004/83.7 GHz4.4 GHzN/A4.2 GHz8 MB65W$143 US
Intel Core i3-101004/83.6 GHz4.3 GHzN/A4.1 GHz8 MB65W$122 US
Intel Core i3-10100T4/82.3 GHz3.6 GHzN/ATBD8 MB35WTBD
Intel Pentium G66002/44.2 GHzN/AN/AN/A4 MB58W$86 US
Intel Pentium G65002/44.1 GHzN/AN/AN/A4 MB58W$75 US
Intel Pentium G64002/43.8 GHzN/AN/AN/A4 MB58W$64 US
Intel Pentium G6400T2/43.2 GHzN/AN/AN/A4 MB58W
Intel Celeron G59002/23.2 GHzN/AN/AN/A2 MB58W$52 US
Intel Celeron G5900T2/23.0 GHzN/AN/AN/A2 MB58WTBD

400-Series Platform and LGA 1200 Socket Support

The Comet Lake-S family would also move to a new socket known as LGA 1200. While the LGA 1200 socket has the same dimensions as the LGA 1151 socket (37.5mm x 37.5mm), the socket keying has shifted to the left side and Comet Lake is no longer electrically or mechanically compatible with Coffee Lake motherboards. Some details of the new LGA 1200 package and socket for Comet Lake:

  • Comet Lake will transition to a higher pin-count package
  • Comet Lake LGA will not have backward compatibility with legacy platforms
  • No changes to ILM dimensions or thermal solution retention
  • Comet Lake LGA improves power delivery and support for future incremental I/O features
  • Pin 1 orientation remains the same, but socket keying has shifted left

Intel Z490 Motherboards and 10th Gen Comet Lake-S CPU Family_1

The good thing is that your existing coolers would still be compatible with the LGA 1200 socket so that's one hardware change you shouldn't be worrying about. The Comet Lake-S family will retain support for DDR4-2666 memory UDIMM and support up to 32 GB capacity DIMMs per channel.

Intel plans to have several chipsets deployed in the 400-series family. There would obviously be Z490 which will target the 'K' unlocked SKUs I mentioned above, but aside from that, we are looking at the W480 (Entry Workstation), Q470 (Corporate with Intel vPro), and H410 (Value) chipsets. These would target more corporate and entry tier users. Also interesting to note is that H410 is not pin-compatible with W480 and Q470 chipsets, which reveals a very cut down design for the entry-level chip.

Following are some of the main platform features of the 10th Generation Comet Lake-S family:

  • Up To 10 processor cores for enhanced performance
  • Up To 30 PCH-H High-Speed I/O lanes for port flexibility
  • Up To 40 PCIe 3.0 Lanes (16 CPU, up to 24 PCH)
  • Media & Display features for premium 4K content support
  • Integrated + Discrete Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi/BT CNVi) Support
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) Support
  • Enhanced Core and memory overclock
  • Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (10 Gb/s) support
  • Intel Rapid Storage Technology (Intel RST)
  • Programmable (Open FW SDK) Quad-Core Audio DSP
  • C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby
  • intel-10th-gen-comet-lake-desktop-cpus_7
  • intel-10th-gen-comet-lake-desktop-cpus_6

While there would be a range of new overclocking features, Intel has also revealed that they will be thinning out the die of 10th Gen Desktop CPUs, offering more IHS space for the CPU to make use of to dissipate heat. Intel is calling it the Thin Die STIM design and is stated to improve the overall CPU thermal performance.

Intel 400-Series Chipset Family:

Chipset NameIntel Z490Intel W480Intel Q470Intel H410
Total HSIO Lanes46 Lanes (16 CPU + 30 PCH)46 Lanes (16 CPU+ 30 PCH)46 Lanes (16 CPU+ 30 PCH)30 Lanes (16 CPU+ 14 PCH)
Total PCIe 3.0 Lanes (CPU + PCH)Up To 40 (16 CPU + Up To 40 (16 CPU + Up To 40 (16 CPU + 22(16 CPU + 6 PCIe 2.0)
Chipset PCIe 3.0 LanesUp To 24Up To 24Up To 246 (PCIe 2.0 Only)
SATA 3.0 PortsUp To 8Up To 8Up To 64
Maximum USB 3.2 Ports Gen 2 (10 Gb/s) / Gen 1 (5 Gb/s)8/108/106/100/4
Tota USB Ports (Maximum USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gb/s))14 (10)14 (10)14 (10)10 (4)
Intel RST Technology For PCIe 3.0 storage ports3 PCH3 PCH3 PCH0
eSPI2 Chip Select2 Chip Select2 Chip Select1 Chip Select
Overclocking SupportYesN/AN/AN/A
Processor PCIe Express 3.0 Lanes Configuration1x16 or 2x8 or 1x8 + 2x41x16 or 2x8 or 1x8 + 2x41x16 or 2x8 or 1x8 + 2x41x16
Display Support (Ports / Pipes)3/33/33/33/2
DMI 3.0 Lanes4444 (DMI 2.0 Only)
System Memory Channels / DPC2/2 (DDR4-2666)2/2 (DDR4-2666)2/2 (DDR4-2666)2/1 (DDR4-2666)

In terms of chipset features, W480 would be the most feature-rich of the three chipsets that are mentioned here. Z490 would be the most appealing for the enthusiast and gaming audience, but let's take a look at the mainstream chipsets. The W480 chipset would offer a  total of 46 high-speed IO lanes and a total of 40 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes. The CPUs would retain 16 lanes with the chipset offering up to 24 PCIe 3.0 lanes.

There would be support for up to 8 SATA III ports, 8 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports or 10 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 14 USB 3.2 Gen ports, and Intel RST. Neither of the three chipsets would feature overclock support since that is restricted to the Z490 chipset but we will get more information on overclocking later on from Intel themselves. There's a massive list of Z490 motherboards that we can expect with the 10th Gen family, most of which have already been leaked at atwiki.jp:

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU FamilyProcessor ProcessProcessors Cores (Max)TDPsPlatform ChipsetPlatformMemory SupportPCIe SupportLaunch
Sandy Bridge32nm4/835-95W6-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 2.02011
Ivy Bridge22nm4/835-77W7-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02012
Haswell22nm4/835-84W8-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02013-2014
Broadwell14nm4/865-65W9-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02015
Skylake14nm4/835-91W100-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4/DDR3LPCIe Gen 3.02015
Kaby Lake14nm4/835-91W200-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4/DDR3LPCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake14nm6/1235-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake14nm8/1635-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02018
Comet Lake14nm10/2035-125W400-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02020
Rocket Lake14nm8/16?TBA400/500-Series?LGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 4.02020?
Alder Lake10nm?16/32?TBATBALGA 1700?DDR5?PCIe Gen 4.0?2021?
Meteor Lake7nm?TBATBATBATBADDR5?PCIe Gen 4.0?2022?

Intel has definitely adjusted the prices of various processors in its lineup. The Core i9-10900K with 10 cores actually features a lower price point than the $500 US+ Core i9-9900KS while being lower in price which is a great thing for consumers who were waiting to buy one. The rest of the prices are also great and the only thing that needs to be seen now is how they fare against AMD's Ryzen 3000 in actual benchmark tests. We will know what kind of value proposition the Intel 10th Gen Core lineup holds against the AMD Zen 2 based family on the 20th of May.

