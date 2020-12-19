The full list of Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake & Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPUs has been leaked out by Chinese tech outlet, ijiandao (via @Harukaze5719). The Intel 11th Generation lineup includes 13 Rocket Lake & a total of 13 Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPUs that have been detailed by the source.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake & Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPUs Detailed - Core i9, Core i7, Core i5 For Rocket Lake-S And Core i3, Pentium, Celeron Models For Comet Lake Refresh

The Intel 11th Generation Desktop CPU family will be split between 13 Rocket Lake-S Desktop & 13 Comet Lake-S Refresh Desktop CPUs. The source reports that the Rocket Lake lineup will feature i9, i7 & i5 variants while the Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPUs will be composed of Core i3, Pentium & Celeron variants. The Intel Rocket Lake CPUs will be featuring the brand new Cypress Cove cores while the Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPUs will be based on the refined Skylake architecture.

Intel To Unveil 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs & Z590 Platform at CES 2021, Z590 Boards Sales Commence on 11th January, CPUs in March

Following are the main Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs that we can expect within the 11th Generation family:

Core i9-11900K

Core i9-11900

Core i9-11900T

Core i7-11700K

Core i7-11700

Core i7-11700T

Core i5-11600K

Core i5-11600

Core i5-11600T

Core i5-11500

Core i5-11500T

Core i5-11400

Core i5-11400T

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) Core i9-11900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.8 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i9-11900 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i9-11900T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i7-11700K 8 / 16 TBC 5.00 GHz 4.6 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i7-11700 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i7-11700T 8 / 16 TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11600K 6 /12 TBC 4.90 GHz 4.6 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i5-11600 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11600T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11500 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11500T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11400 6 /12 2.6 GHz 4.40 GHz 4.2 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i5-11400T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W

The unlocked K series SKUs will feature a base PL1 TDP of 125W while the non-K SKUs will feature a based TDP of 65W. The 'T' series variants which are the lower TDP SKUs will come with a based TDP of 35W. The Intel Core i9 and Core i7 CPUs based on the Rocket Lake CPU architecture will feature 8 cores, 16 threads, and 16 MB of L3 cache. The Core i5 SKUs will feature 6 cores and 12 threads plus a total of 12 MB L3 cache. All CPUs will be featuring the Intel Xe integrated GPU with 32 EUs or 256 cores.

Moving on to the Comet Lake Refresh lineup, Intel seems to be repositioning its enhanced Skylake architecture for the mainstream and budget tier lineup. The lineup will include the following SKUs:

Core i3-11100

Core i3-11100T

Core i3-11300

Core i3-11300T

Core i3-11320

Pentium G6420

Pentium G6420T

Pentium G6520

Pentium G6250T

Pentium G6220

Celeron G5930

Celeron G5930T

Celeron G5950

Intel 11th Gen Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP Core i3-11320 4/8 TBC TBC TBC 8 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i3-11300 4/8 TBC TBC TBC 8 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i3-11300T 4/8 TBC TBC TBC 8 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W Core i3-11100 4/8 TBC TBC TBC 6 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i3-11100T 4/8 TBC TBC TBC 6 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W Pentium G6420 2/4 TBC N/A N/A 4 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 58W Pentium G6420T 2/4 TBC N/A N/A 4 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W Pentium G6520 2/4 TBC N/A N/A 4 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 58W Pentium G6250T 2/4 TBC N/A N/A 4 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W Pentium G6220 2/4 TBC N/A N/A 4 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 58W Celeron G5930 2/2 TBC N/A N/A 4 MB UHD 610 12 EU (96 Cores) 58W Celeron G5930T 2/2 TBC N/A N/A 4 MB UHD 610 12 EU (96 Cores) 35W Celeron G5950 2/2 TBC N/A N/A 4 MB UHD 610 12 EU (96 Cores) 58W

The Core i3 models will feature 4 cores and 8 threads but all variants except the Core i3-11100 series will feature 8 MB of L3 cache versus 6 MB of L3 cache on the said CPUs. The Pentium line processors will feature 2 cores, 4 threads, & 4 MB of L3 cache while the Celeron lineup will get just 2 cores and no multi-threading support. These chips will also carry 4 MB of L3 cache though. The Core i3 and Pentium models will feature UHD 630 graphics with 24 EUs while the Celeron SKUs will get UHD 610 graphics with 12 EUs.

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon Scalable CPU’s Volume Ramp Rumored For 2023, To Feature DDR5-4800 & PCIe Gen 5.0 Support

The source also reports that only high-end Z490 motherboards will be fully able to support Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs due to the new power requirements which are needed for compatibility.

Here's Everything We Know About The 11th Generation Desktop CPUs

Intel's Rocket Lake-S desktop CPU platform will feature support on LGA 1200 socket which made its debut with the 10th Gen Comet Lake-S CPUs although on 400-series motherboards. The Intel Rocket Lake-S processors will be launching primarily for the 500-series motherboards but it has been confirmed that LGA 1200 motherboards will offer support for Rocket Lake-S CPUs, especially given the fact that PCIe Gen 4.0 is a prominent feature of Z490 motherboards which would only be enabled with the use of Rocket Lake-S desktop CPUs. Motherboard makers, especially ASUS will be paying extra attention in incorporating hardware-level integration of PCIe Gen 4 on their Z590 line of motherboards versus their Z490 lineup as we pointed out here.

Main features of Intel's Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs include:

Increased Performance with new Cypress Cove core architecture

Up to 8 cores and 16 threads (Double Digit IPC Gains Over Skylake)

New Xe graphics architecture (Up To 50% higher Performance Than Gen9)

Increased DDR4 3200 MHz Memory Support

CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes (Available on Z490 & Z590 Motherboards)

Enhanced Display (Integrated HDMI 2.0b, DP1.4a, HBR3)

Added x4 CPU PCIe Lanes = 20 Total CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes

Enhanced Media (12 bit AV1/HVEC, E2E compression)

CPU Attached Storage or Intel Optane Memory

New Overclocking Features and Capabilities

USB Audio offload

Integrated CNVi & Wireless-AX

Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)

2.5Gb Ethernet Discrete LAN

Discrete Intel Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 Compliant)

The architecture for Rocket Lake CPUs is said to be Cypress Cove which is reportedly a hybrid between the Sunny Cove and Willow Cove design but will feature Xe Gen 12 GPU architecture. Intel's Core i9-11900K will be the flagship CPU offering in the lineup and expect more info on it soon.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 TBA 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) 10nm? 16/24? TBA 600 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2021 Meteor Lake (13th Gen) 7nm? TBA TBA 700 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2022? Lunar Lake (14th Gen) TBA TBA TBA 800 Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2023?