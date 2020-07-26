Intel Core i9-10850K 10 Core Desktop CPU Reportedly Launching on 27th July For Around $450 US

It looks like Intel is all prepped to introduce its latest 10th Gen Desktop CPU, the Core i9-10850K, tomorrow. Part of the 10th gen Comet Lake Desktop CPU lineup, the Core i9-10850K is similar to the Core i9-10900K but offers a slightly lower price for slightly lower clock speeds which won't be making a huge difference in overall performance.

Intel's Core i9-10850K All Set To Be Introduced Tomorrow, 10 Cores Up To 5.2 GHz For Around $450 US

According To the Korean tech outlet, Quasar Zone (via Hardware Times), it is reported that the Core i9-10850K will be introduced on 27th July (Monday) at 23:50 AM Korean Standard Time. This means an embargo lift globally at around 7:50 AM (Pacific Time). It is still not confirmed whether this chip would be available on retail right after embargo lift or would we have to wait a bit more for the CPU to hit retail shelves.

Intel’s 10th Gen Core “KA” Series Processors Leaked – Pricing Between The K And KF Series

Intel Core i9-10850K CPU Specifications

Summing up the specs, the Intel Core i9-10850K CPU (BX8070110850K) will feature 10 cores and 20 threads. The final clock speeds for the chip will be configured at 3.60 GHz base (3.70 GHz on the Core i9-10900K) & 5.2 GHz boost (5.3 GHz on the Core i9-10900K). The CPU retains 20 MB of L3 & a total of 2.5 MB L2 cache.

There's no TDP mentioned for this specific part but considering that the rest of the unlocked chips come with a 125W (PL1) profile, we can expect the same from the Core i9-10850K. From the previous article, we concluded that the price of the Core i9-10850K should fall in around $450 US which is $50 US less than the Core i9-10900K's official MSRP.

Intel 10th Gen Unlocked CPU Specs:

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Single-Core Boost Clock Turbo Boost Max 3.0 (Single-Core) All Core Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Intel Core i9-10900K 10/20 3.7 GHz 5.1 GHz

5.3 GHz (Velocity) 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz

4.9 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 125W $488 US Intel Core i9-10900KF 10/20 3.7 GHz 5.1 GHz

5.3 GHz (Velocity) 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz

4.9 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 125W $472 US Intel Core i9-10850K 10/20 3.6 GHz 5.2 GHz N/A 4.8 GHz 20 MB 125W ~$450 US Intel Core i7-10700K 8/16 3.8 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz 16 MB 125W $374 US Intel Core i7-10700KF 8/16 3.8 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz 16 MB 125W $349 US Intel Core i5-10600K 6/12 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.5 GHz 12 MB 125W $262 US Intel Core i5-10600KF 6/12 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.5 GHz 12 MB 125W $237 US

We've already seen retail existence of the chip listed by several online retailers and also spotted the chip featured in several pre-built and high-end desktop gaming PCs. The Intel Core i9-10850K is not meant to replace any existing 10th Gen CPU but it will enable users access to a 10 core CPU with an unlocked design considering that the Core i9-10900K flagship is facing shortages worldwide. The i9-10900K CPU is also widely unavailable and short at major retail outlets.

Regardless of how much mature the 14nm process is by now, a chip like Core i9-10900K is hard to produce and the shortage might be an issue with yields of the Core i9-10900K SKU. This might've led Intel to offer the Core i9-10850K with a slightly lower bin at a reduced price point. Then there's also the question about the recently unveiled KA series which also includes the Core i9-10850KA. We don't have any specifics of the KA variants yet but they are priced between the standard 'K' and 'KF' series parts.

The Core i9-10850K will still have to compete against AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X which doesn't face any availability issues and has a retail price under to $400 US while offering more cores, threads, and better multi-threading performance. We already saw how the chip performs against the Ryzen 9 3900X and the Core i9-10900K in the previous post but we will keep you posted if we get to see more benchmarks tomorrow.