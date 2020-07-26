  ⋮  

Intel Core i9-10850K 10 Core Desktop CPU Reportedly Launching on 27th July For Around $450 US

In April 2020, Intel announces new desktop processors as part of the 10th Gen Intel Core processor family, including Intel’s flagship Core i9-10900K processor, the world’s fastest gaming processor. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

It looks like Intel is all prepped to introduce its latest 10th Gen Desktop CPU, the Core i9-10850K, tomorrow. Part of the 10th gen Comet Lake Desktop CPU lineup, the Core i9-10850K is similar to the Core i9-10900K but offers a slightly lower price for slightly lower clock speeds which won't be making a huge difference in overall performance.

Intel's Core i9-10850K All Set To Be Introduced Tomorrow, 10 Cores Up To 5.2 GHz For Around $450 US

According To the Korean tech outlet, Quasar Zone (via Hardware Times), it is reported that the Core i9-10850K will be introduced on 27th July (Monday) at 23:50 AM Korean Standard Time. This means an embargo lift globally at around 7:50 AM (Pacific Time). It is still not confirmed whether this chip would be available on retail right after embargo lift or would we have to wait a bit more for the CPU to hit retail shelves.

Intel’s 10th Gen Core “KA” Series Processors Leaked – Pricing Between The K And KF Series

Intel Core i9-10850K CPU Specifications

Summing up the specs, the Intel Core i9-10850K CPU (BX8070110850K) will feature 10 cores and 20 threads. The final clock speeds for the chip will be configured at 3.60 GHz base (3.70 GHz on the Core i9-10900K) & 5.2 GHz boost (5.3 GHz on the Core i9-10900K). The CPU retains 20 MB of L3 & a total of 2.5 MB L2 cache.

A photo released on April 30, 2020, shows a die from a 10th Gen Intel Core processor. (Source: Intel Corporation)

There's no TDP mentioned for this specific part but considering that the rest of the unlocked chips come with a 125W (PL1) profile, we can expect the same from the Core i9-10850K.  From the previous article, we concluded that the price of the Core i9-10850K should fall in around $450 US which is $50 US less than the Core i9-10900K's official MSRP.

Intel 10th Gen Unlocked CPU Specs:

CPU NameCores / ThreadsBase ClockSingle-Core Boost ClockTurbo Boost Max 3.0 (Single-Core)All Core Boost ClockCacheTDPPrice
Intel Core i9-10900K10/203.7 GHz5.1 GHz
5.3 GHz (Velocity)		5.2 GHz4.8 GHz
4.9 GHz (Velocity)		20 MB125W$488 US
Intel Core i9-10900KF10/203.7 GHz5.1 GHz
5.3 GHz (Velocity)		5.2 GHz4.8 GHz
4.9 GHz (Velocity)		20 MB125W$472 US
Intel Core i9-10850K10/203.6 GHz5.2 GHzN/A4.8 GHz20 MB125W~$450 US
Intel Core i7-10700K8/163.8 GHz5.0 GHz5.1 GHz4.7 GHz16 MB125W$374 US
Intel Core i7-10700KF8/163.8 GHz5.0 GHz5.1 GHz4.7 GHz16 MB125W$349 US
Intel Core i5-10600K6/124.1 GHz4.8 GHzN/A4.5 GHz12 MB125W$262 US
Intel Core i5-10600KF6/124.1 GHz4.8 GHzN/A4.5 GHz12 MB125W$237 US

We've already seen retail existence of the chip listed by several online retailers and also spotted the chip featured in several pre-built and high-end desktop gaming PCs. The Intel Core i9-10850K is not meant to replace any existing 10th Gen CPU but it will enable users access to a 10 core CPU with an unlocked design considering that the Core i9-10900K flagship is facing shortages worldwide. The i9-10900K CPU is also widely unavailable and short at major retail outlets.

Regardless of how much mature the 14nm process is by now, a chip like Core i9-10900K is hard to produce and the shortage might be an issue with yields of the Core i9-10900K SKU. This might've led Intel to offer the Core i9-10850K with a slightly lower bin at a reduced price point. Then there's also the question about the recently unveiled KA series which also includes the Core i9-10850KA. We don't have any specifics of the KA variants yet but they are priced between the standard 'K' and 'KF' series parts.

Intel Core i9-10850K 10 Core Desktop CPU Launches Tomorrow For Around $450 US
The Core i9-10850K will still have to compete against AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X which doesn't face any availability issues and has a retail price under to $400 US while offering more cores, threads, and better multi-threading performance. We already saw how the chip performs against the Ryzen 9 3900X and the Core i9-10900K in the previous post but we will keep you posted if we get to see more benchmarks tomorrow.

