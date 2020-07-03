Intel might be preparing a new 10 core Comet Lake-S desktop processor, the Core i9-10850K, which may offer better value than the existing Core i9-10900K. The Core i9-10850K is the second Intel SKU to pop up this week with the other being the Core i9-10910 for Apple's upcoming iMac 2020.

Intel Core i9-10850K CPU Spotted, A Cheaper 10 Core Unlocked Chip With Up To 5.20 GHz Clocks?

Intel's Core i9-10900K has been on the market since April 2020 and is currently the fastest 10 core chip. However, the same processor has been widely unavailable on various retail channels which is mostly due to a poor supply of 14nm chips. But it seems like Intel is planning to release another 10 core SKU in its Comet Lake-S desktop family as one has been spotted by TUM_APISAK.

Apple’s A12Z Bionic GPU Running macOS 11 Through Rosetta 2 Beats Both Ryzen 5 4500U, Core i7-1065G7 iGPUs in OpenCL Test

According to the latest leak, Intel is preparing its Core i9-10850K CPU which features 10 cores and 20 threads. Various entries of the chip have been spotted within the Geekbench database & show clock speeds hovering around 3.60 GHz base and 5.20 GHz boost. The CPU retains 20 MB of L3 & a total of 2.5 MB L2 cache. There's no TDP mentioned for this specific part but it might fall with in the same TDP range as the Core i9-10900K at 125W.

Intel 10th Gen vs AMD Ryzen 3000 Desktop CPU Prices:

Intel CPU Cores / Threads Clocks (Max) Price (MSRP) Prices (Newegg) Clocks (Max) Cores / Threads AMD CPU N/A N/A N/A N/A $737.99 US 4.7 GHz (105W) 16/32 AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Intel Core i9-10900K 10/20 5.3 GHz (125W) $488 US (K)

$472 US (KF) $489.99 US 4.6 GHz (105W) 12/24 AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Intel Core i7-10700K 8/16 5.1 GHz (125W) $374 US (K)

$349 US (KF) $344.99 US 4.5 GHz (105W) 8/16 AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Intel Core i7-10700 8/16 4.8 GHz (65W) $323 US

$298 US (F) $298.99 US 4.4 GHz (65W) 8/16 AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i5-10600K 6/12 4.8 GHz (125W) $262 US (K)

$237 US (KF) $204.99 US 4.4 GHz (95W) 6/12 AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Intel Core i5-10500 6/12 4.5 GHz (65W) $192 US $189.99 US 4.2 GHz (65W) 6/12 AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i5-10400 6/12 4.3 GHz (65W) $182 US

$157 US (F) $179.99 US 4.1 GHz (65W) 6/6 AMD Ryzen 5 3500X Intel Core i3-10300 4/8 4.4 GHz (65W) $143 US $119.99 US 4.3 GHz (65W) 4/8 AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Intel Core i3-10100 4/8 4.3 GHz (65W) $122 US $99.99 US 3.9 GHz (65W) 4/8 AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Comparing it to the Core i9-10900K, we saw a 100 MHz reduction in base and boost speeds. The Core i9-10900K operates at a 3.7 GHz base and 5.3 GHz boost clock frequency. Based on the CPU performance results, the single-core score is practically the same while the multi-core score sees a 5% difference on average since the stock Core i9-10900K scores around 40,000 points whereas the Core i9-10850K scores about 38,000 points.

We can't confirm if this is an OEM only chip or something that will be coming to the retail desktop market. The Intel Core i9-10850K definitely looks interesting and being an unlocked chip makes it even more interesting. We can tell that an unlocked design doesn't fit in Apple's products due to a more restrictive nature but a cheaper unlocked 10 core which comes in around $450 US would be pretty sweet. We will keep you posted if we hear more about the new desktop SKU.