The Intel Core i9-10850K 10 Core CPU is going to be the latest addition to the 10th Gen Desktop lineup with the chip already being listed by OEMs but now, the newest entrant is being listed by retailers, confirming that it will be available to consumers in boxed retail packaging too.

Intel Core i9-10850K 10 Core Desktop CPU Headed To Retail Channel Along With Celeron G5925 & Celeron G5905 Entry-Level Processors

The boxed variant of the Intel Core i9-10850K CPU has been listed by two retailers while three new additions to the Celeron family have also been spotted. The Core i9-10850K is simply put, a regular Core i9-10900K CPU with 100 MHz lower base and boost clock. The shortages for the Intel Core i9-10900K have led the blue team to release a lower binned variant to make up for the high demand for its flagship 10 core part.

Intel Core i9-10850K CPU Specifications

Summing up the specs, the Intel Core i9-10850K CPU (BX8070110850K) will feature 10 cores and 20 threads. The final clock speeds for the chip will be configured at 3.60 GHz base (3.70 GHz on the Core i9-10900K) & 5.2 GHz boost (5.3 GHz on the Core i9-10900K). The CPU retains 20 MB of L3 & a total of 2.5 MB L2 cache.

There's no TDP mentioned for this specific part but considering that the rest of the unlocked chips come with a 125W (PL1) profile, we can expect the same from the Core i9-10850K. From the previous article, we concluded that the price of the Core i9-10850K should fall in around $450 US which is $50 US less than the Core i9-10900K's official MSRP. LambdaTek (via Momomo_US and Videocardz) mentions the pricing at £459.41 (including VAT) whereas Cyclotron mentions the price at £472.76 (including VAT). Both of these are pre-listing prices so expect final ones to be slightly lower.

Intel Celeron G5925, Celeron G5902 & Celeron G5905T CPU Specifications

In addition to the high-end CPUs, Intel is also preparing to launch new Celeron options for the entry-level market. There are three Celeron CPUs that have been listed by LambdaTek which include the Celeron G5925 (BX80701G5925), Celeron G5905 (BX80701G5905), and the Celeron G5905T. All three CPUs feature two cores and two threads along with 4 MB of L3 cache,

The main difference is the clock frequencies that range from 3.60 GHz, 3.50 GHz, and 3.3 GHz, respectively and also the higher L3 cache which is double of the existing Celeron CPUs in the 10th Gen lineup. The two regular variants will feature a TDP of 58W while the 'T' variant will feature a 35W TDP.





These CPUs will retail at around $50 US with the specific prices being £62.20 for the G5925 and £51.06 for the G5905. These are entry-level processors designed for offices and will work on any new LGA 1200 socketed motherboards with ease although we don't recommend a dual-core CPU for any gaming workload in this day and age as it would cause a serious bottleneck on several applications. Other than that, these CPUs retail 16 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes and feature the Intel UHD-610 integrated graphics chip.

Intel 10th Gen Core Comet Lake Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Single-Core Boost Clock Turbo Boost Max 3.0 (Single-Core) All Core Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Intel Core i9-10900K 10/20 3.7 GHz 5.1 GHz

5.3 GHz (Velocity) 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz

4.9 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 125W $488 US Intel Core i9-10900KF 10/20 3.7 GHz 5.1 GHz

5.3 GHz (Velocity) 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz

4.9 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 125W $472 US Intel Core i9-10850K 10/20 3.6 GHz 5.2 GHz N/A 4.8 GHz 20 MB 125W ~$450 US Intel Core i9-10900 10/20 2.8 GHz 5.0 GHz

5.2 GHz (Velocity) 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz

4.6 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 65W $439 US Intel Core i9-10900F 10/20 2.8 GHz 5.0 GHz

5.2 GHz (Velocity) 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz

4.6 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 65W $422 US Intel Core i9-10900T 10/20 1.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz 3.7 GHz 20 MB 35W $439 US Intel Core i7-10700K 8/16 3.8 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz 16 MB 125W $374 US Intel Core i7-10700KF 8/16 3.8 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz 16 MB 125W $349 US Intel Core i7-10700 8/16 2.9 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz 16 MB 65W $323 US Intel Core i7-10700F 8/16 2.9 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz 16 MB 65W $298 US Intel Core i7-10700T 8/16 2.0 GHz 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz 3.7 GHz 16 MB 35W $325 US Intel Core i5-10600K 6/12 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.5 GHz 12 MB 125W $262 US Intel Core i5-10600KF 6/12 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.5 GHz 12 MB 125W $237 US Intel Core i5-10600 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.5 GHz 12 MB 65W $213 US Intel Core i5-10600T 6/12 2.4 GHz 4.0 GHz N/A 3.7 GHz 12 MB 35W $213 US Intel Core i5-10500 6/12 3.1 GHz 4.5 GHz N/A 4.2 GHz 12 MB 65W $192 US Intel Core i5-10500T 6/12 2.3 GHz 3.8 GHz N/A 3.5 GHz 12 MB 35W $192 US Intel Core i5-10400 6/12 2.9 GHz 4.3 GHz N/A 4.0 GHz 12 MB 65W $182 US Intel Core i5-10400F 6/12 2.9 GHz 4.3 GHz N/A 4.0 GHz 12 MB 65W $157 US Intel Core i5-10400T 6/12 2.0 GHz 3.6 GHz N/A 3.2 GHz 12 MB 35W $182 US Intel Core i3-10320 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz N/A 4.4 GHz 8 MB 65W $154 US Intel Core i3-10300 4/8 3.7 GHz 4.4 GHz N/A 4.2 GHz 8 MB 65W $143 US Intel Core i3-10300T 4/8 3.0 GHz 3.9 GHz N/A 3.6 GHz 8 MB 35W $143 US Intel Core i3-10100 4/8 3.6 GHz 4.3 GHz N/A 4.1 GHz 8 MB 65W $122 US Intel Core i3-10100T 4/8 3.0 GHz 3.8 GHz N/A 3.5 GHz 8 MB 35W $122 US Intel Pentium G6600 2/4 4.2 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 58W $86 US Intel Pentium G6500 2/4 4.1 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 58W $75 US Intel Pentium G6400 2/4 3.8 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 58W $64 US Intel Pentium G6400T 2/4 3.4 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 58W $64 US Intel Celeron G5925 2/2 3.6 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 58W ~$60 US Intel Celeron G5920 2/2 3.5 GHz N/A N/A N/A 2 MB 58W $52 US Intel Celeron G5905 2/2 3.5 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 58W ~$50 US Intel Celeron G5900 2/2 3.2 GHz N/A N/A N/A 2 MB 58W $42 US Intel Celeron G5905T 2/2 3.3 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 35W ~$40 US Intel Celeron G5900T 2/2 3.2 GHz N/A N/A N/A 2 MB 35W $42 US

The Core i9-10850K will still have to compete against AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X which doesn't face any availability issues and has a retail price under to $400 US while offering more cores, threads, and better multi-threading performance. We already saw how the chip performs against the Ryzen 9 3900X and the Core i9-10900K in the previous post but we will keep you posted if we get to see more benchmarks.