Intel Core i7-12800H Alder Lake-P CPU Benchmarks Leak Out Too, Up To 25% Faster Than AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU In Single-Threaded Test

The second Intel Alder Lake-P Core i7-12800H laptop CPU has leaked out within the Geekbench 5 database and its performance looks great in single-threaded tests.

Intel's Core i7-12800H Alder Lake-P Laptop CPUs Blazes Ahead of Its Rival, The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, In Single-Threaded Tests

The latest leaks are courtesy of Gigabyte who has been leaking their upcoming AORUS and AERO line of laptops for a while now. The latest entry is from an AORUS 15 YE4 laptop which is going to be a high-end part and features the Intel Core i7-12800H Alder Lake-P CPU along with 16 GB of DIMM system memory.

Intel Core i5-12400 ES & OEM CPUs Are Available For Sale on $228 US on eBay & Here’s Why You Should Avoid Them

The Intel Core i7-12800H features the same core configuration as the previously leaked Core i7-12700H. It packs 14 cores and 20 threads, that's 6 Golden Cove cores & 8 Gracemont cores that are clocked at 2.80 GHz base frequency making it 100 MHz faster than the 12700H and 100 MHz slower than the Core i9-12900H. The boost clock is not mentioned correctly (28.3 GHz) which means that it wasn't operating as normal. The chip also packs 24 MB of L3 cache.

In terms of performance, the Intel Core i7-12800H Alder Lake CPU scored 1654 points in the single-core and 9618 points in the multi-core test. In single-threaded tests, the Core i7-12800H is up to 25 percent faster than the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and 17% faster than the AMD Ryzen 9 5900H. The CPU also ends up faster than both AMD Ryzen 5000H chips in multi-threaded tasks but this isn't its final performance as the chip scores fewer MT points than the Core i7-12700H. This could be due to an early ES chip being tested by Gigabyte which has some trouble with its all-core boost clocks. The i7-12700H had similar issues in the single-core tests where it scored lower in the ST test but was a lot faster in the MT test. The scores can be seen below:

As we have seen in our review of the Alder Lake desktop platform, the hybrid design has put Intel on par or even better than AMD's Zen 3 lineup, especially in the mainstream segment where they are beating AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs by up to 20-30% gains. The same is to be expected from Intel's Alder Lake-P mobility platform and the flagship Core i9-12900HK is literally the fastest laptop chip that you will be able to get your hands on.

AMD, on the other hand, will offer Rembrandt with its updated Zen 3+ cores in Q1 2022 but they will retain the 8 core and 16 thread configuration so we may not get to see similar multi-threaded increases but single-core performance would be worth checking out. AMD's answer to the hybrid design is expected in 2023 in the form of Raphael-H that will offer double the cores and threads for mobile chips. Till then, Intel might take the crown of the fastest mobility platform.

News Source: Benchleaks