Intel Core i7-12800H Alder Lake-P CPU Benchmarks Leak Out Too, Up To 25% Faster Than AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU In Single-Threaded Test

By Hassan Mujtaba
The second Intel Alder Lake-P Core i7-12800H laptop CPU has leaked out within the Geekbench 5 database and its performance looks great in single-threaded tests.

Intel's Core i7-12800H Alder Lake-P Laptop CPUs Blazes Ahead of Its Rival, The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, In Single-Threaded Tests

The latest leaks are courtesy of Gigabyte who has been leaking their upcoming AORUS and AERO line of laptops for a while now. The latest entry is from an AORUS 15 YE4 laptop which is going to be a high-end part and features the Intel Core i7-12800H Alder Lake-P CPU along with 16 GB of DIMM system memory.

Intel Core i5-12400 ES & OEM CPUs Are Available For Sale on $228 US on eBay & Here’s Why You Should Avoid Them

The Intel Core i7-12800H features the same core configuration as the previously leaked Core i7-12700H. It packs 14 cores and 20 threads, that's 6 Golden Cove cores & 8 Gracemont cores that are clocked at 2.80 GHz base frequency making it 100 MHz faster than the 12700H and 100 MHz slower than the Core i9-12900H. The boost clock is not mentioned correctly (28.3 GHz) which means that it wasn't operating as normal. The chip also packs 24 MB of L3 cache.

Intel Core i7-12800H Alder Lake-P CPU Benchmark Leak
Intel Core i7-12800H Alder Lake-P CPU Benchmark Leak. (Image Credits: Greekbench via Benchleaks)

In terms of performance, the Intel Core i7-12800H Alder Lake CPU scored 1654 points in the single-core and 9618 points in the multi-core test. In single-threaded tests, the Core i7-12800H is up to 25 percent faster than the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and 17% faster than the AMD Ryzen 9 5900H. The CPU also ends up faster than both AMD Ryzen 5000H chips in multi-threaded tasks but this isn't its final performance as the chip scores fewer MT points than the Core i7-12700H. This could be due to an early ES chip being tested by Gigabyte which has some trouble with its all-core boost clocks. The i7-12700H had similar issues in the single-core tests where it scored lower in the ST test but was a lot faster in the MT test. The scores can be seen below:

As we have seen in our review of the Alder Lake desktop platform, the hybrid design has put Intel on par or even better than AMD's Zen 3 lineup, especially in the mainstream segment where they are beating AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs by up to 20-30% gains. The same is to be expected from Intel's Alder Lake-P mobility platform and the flagship Core i9-12900HK is literally the fastest laptop chip that you will be able to get your hands on.

AMD, on the other hand, will offer Rembrandt with its updated Zen 3+ cores in Q1 2022 but they will retain the 8 core and 16 thread configuration so we may not get to see similar multi-threaded increases but single-core performance would be worth checking out. AMD's answer to the hybrid design is expected in 2023 in the form of Raphael-H that will offer double the cores and threads for mobile chips. Till then, Intel might take the crown of the fastest mobility platform.

News Source: Benchleaks

