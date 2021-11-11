AMD Next-Gen Ryzen APUs For Laptops: Phoenix-H With 8 Zen 4 Cores & Raphael-H With 16 Zen 4 Cores

AMD's next-generation Ryzen APUs for high-performance laptops will include the Zen 4 powered Phoenix-H and Raphael-H family. In a tweet by Greymon55, we have got further confirmation that AMD is indeed going to increase the core counts of its mobile family to compete with Intel's hybrid architecture.

AMD's Next-Gen Ryzen APUs For High-Performance Laptops Include Zen 4 Powered Phoenix-H With 8 Cores and Raphael-H With 16 Cores

With 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs, Intel will gain the edge in the number of cores and threads over AMD thanks to its hybrid design which includes both Golden Cove and Gracemont cores. AMD has plans to increase its own laptop APU core count but that upgrade isn't coming anytime soon. The soon to launch Rembrandt-H Ryzen 6000 APU family is going to retain the 8 core & 16 thread count though those will be based on the brand new Zen 3+ architecture on the 6nm process node so a nice bump in performance is to be expected but Intel will be offering chips with up to 14 cores and 20 threads.

Phoenix-H

5nm Zen4

up to 8C 16T

TDP<40W Raphael-H

5nm Zen4

up to 16C 32T

TDP≥45W — Greymon55 (@greymon55) November 11, 2021

To tackle Intel, AMD's answer will come in the form of Raphael-H which will be a brand new high-end laptop APU family designed with higher core count in mind. We have heard from multiple & well-known leakers that Raphael-H will carry up to 16 cores and 32 threads. But by the time they launch, the family might be competing with Intel's Raptor Lake-H or even Meteor Lake-H CPUs & their further increased core/thread count. With that said, Zen 4 is expected to offer a huge jump in IPC so the battle will be neck-to-neck in the laptop segment between the two adversaries. So let's talk about what AMD has in their pockets with the Zen 4 architecture for the laptop APU segment.

AMD Phoenix-H Ryzen APUs With Up To 8 Zen 4 Cores

The reason we are saying that Phoenix APUs will fall under the AMD Ryzen 7000 banner is that it comes after Rembrandt which is the successor to the Ryzen 5000 'Cezanne' APUs. If AMD doesn't skip any naming convention till Phoenix, then the lineup would most definitely fall under the Ryzen 7000 banner however it will still be considered the 6th Generation Zen APU offering since Renoir is 3rd Gen and Cezanne is 4th Gen.

The Phoenix lineup of Notebook APUs will be made for the FP8 platform. AMD's Rembrandt APUs are already expected to land on the FP7 socket which means that FP7 would only last a single APU generation. The Phoenix APUs are expected to feature the 5nm Zen 4 processor architecture with up to 8 cores and 16 threads along with an updated Navi GPU architecture. These APUs will launch around 2023 and will come with TDPs below 40W.

AMD Raphael-H Ryzen APUs With Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores

AMD is expected to launch its Zen 4 core architecture not only for the Phoenix APU lineup which will be aimed at low-power and high-end mobility platforms but there's also a higher-end segment that will be known as Raphael-H and that too will be powered by Zen 4 cores. The AMD Raphael codename has been specific to the desktop AM5 platform ever since it got leaked. But the latest rumors tell us that Raphael be headed to high-performance laptops too with Raphael-H chips.

Not much is known but we do know that just like Rembrandt and Phoenix, the Raphael chips will also offer integrated graphics support though they might carry a lower number of CUs running at higher clocks compared to their standard APU counterparts. The Raphael-H chips are said to offer up to 16 Zen 4 cores which will put AMD's mobility lineup on par with their desktop offerings. The existing lineup is limited to 8 cores and 16 threads on laptops and that may be true for Phoenix so it makes sense to launch a high core count lineup under the Rapahel-H branding. The APUs will get TDPs of 45W and above, aiming at the high-end spectrum laptop designs.

AMD Ryzen H-Series Mobility CPUs: