The first proper benchmark of AMD's Ryzen 7 5800H CPU based on the Zen 3 core architecture has leaked out within Geekbench. The benchmark was spotted by TUM_APISAK and can be compared against its predecessor, the Ryzen 7 4800H, and also existing Comet Lake-H CPUs from Intel that is featured on high-end gaming notebooks.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8 Core Zen 3 'Cezanne-H' CPU Benchmark Leaks Out, Up To 35% Single-Threaded Performance Jump Over Its Predecessor

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H was spotted a while back within Geekbench but in an early stage so we didn't talk about performance in detail back then. Since then, the chip has been spotted within various notebooks that are launching next year and being listed by retailers across the globe.

ASUS TUF Gaming A17 With AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800H Cezanne-H & ROG Zephyrus With Intel Core i7-11370H Tiger Lake-H CPUs Spotted

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H is based on the Zen 3 core architecture and as such it should be part of the Cezanne-H lineup which is the direct replacement to the Renoir-H Ryzen 4000H CPUs which utilized the Zen 2 core architecture. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H would be directly competing against Intel's Tiger Lake-H family of high-end processors which are launching in the first half of 2021.

Coming to the specifications, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H features 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip was running at a base clock of 3.20 GHz and a boost clock of 4.45 GHz. All cores were averaging at around 4.40 GHz within the given TDP. The CPU features 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The L3 cache is a major upgrade over the Ryzen 4000U and Ryzen 4000H 'Zen 2' CPUs, offering increase inter-core latency speeds and bandwidth. The CPU will come with AMD's enhanced Vega graphics core based on the 7nm process node.

AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary Specs):

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics GPU Clock TDP Ryzen 9 5900HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.10 GHz 4.50 GHz 16 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.20 GHz TBD 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) ~2000 MHz 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.10 GHz 4.10 GHz 8 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 2.00 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 2000 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 7 5700U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.30 GHz 8 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 1900 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 5 5600U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 2.30 GHz 4.30 GHz 12 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 5 5500U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 6 / 12 2.10 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 3 5400U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 6 CUs (384 SP) 1600 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 3 5300U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 3.85 GHz 4 MB 6 CU (384 SP) 1500 MHz 10-25W

AMD's Ryzen 7 5800H CPU was featured on the upcoming ACER Nitro AN515-45 notebook which comes configured with 16 GB of DDR4-3200 MHz memory running in dual-channel mode. In terms of performance, the CPU scored 1475 points in single-core and 7630 points in multi-core tests. The AMD Ryzen 7 4800H in comparison scores 1090 points in the single-core and 6608 points in the multi-core tests. This gives the Ryzen 7 5800H with Zen 3 architecture a 35% advantage in single & 15% advantage in multi-core tests over its Zen 2 based Renoir predecessor.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 'Zen 3' Geekbench Performance Benchmark Leak:

CPU Name Single-Core Multi-Core Performance Difference Vs (1T) Performance Difference Vs (MT) AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 1475 7630 100% 100% AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 1090 6608 135% 115% AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS 1081 6755 136% 113% Intel Core i7-10875H 1209 7010 122% 109% Intel Core i7-10750H 1147 5535 129% 138% Intel Core i9-9980HK 1113 6504 133% 117% Intel Core i9-8950H 1068 4786 138% 159%

What's really interesting is that the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mobility chip which boosts up to 4.45 GHz is able to beat the Intel Core i9-10900K in single-core performance tests too. The Core i9-10900K scores an average of around 1400 points which gives the Ryzen 7 5800H in this particular config a 5% lead.

AMD 3rd Gen EPYC Milan CPU Specs & Benchmarks Leak Out, Up To 64 Cores & 280W TDPs – 128 Core Milan Server Shatters All Hope Intel Had For Ice Lake

This may not seem like a huge lead at first but it is when you look at the fact that one is a 35W notebook CPU while the other is a 125W desktop chip that operates with a power limit of 250W when running at its peak 5.3 GHz boost frequency. The frequency difference also shows AMD's massive IPC lead over Intel that it has gained over several years and will continue with the future generation of Zen cores. The same is also the case with the Comet Lake-H lineup which has TDP ratings of 45W but the actual PL2 ratings are much higher. For example, the Core i9-10980HK is a 45W chip with a configurable TDP of up to 65W but while running at its boost frequency, it will sip up to 135 Watts of power.

This is without saying that AMD has even powerful Cezanne-H CPUs planned for announcement at their CES 2021 keynote in January. We have seen the Ryzen 9 5900H and Ryzen 9 5900HX CPUs leak out earlier too and while Intel has Tiger Lake-H around the same time as Cezanne-H, it looks blue team is going to face a very heated battle in the high-performance notebook segment this year. It also looks like major OEMs will be shipping AMD Ryzen 5000 notebooks with top of the line NVIDIA RTX GPUs which will further carry away the appeal that Intel had enjoyed in the high-end gaming notebook segment for a while now.