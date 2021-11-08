Intel Core i7-12700H Alder Lake-P CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU Powered HP Omen Laptop Spotted

The first confirmation of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16 GB Laptop GPU within an Intel Alder Lake-P powered HP Omen has been discovered in Geekbench.

Next-Gen HP Omen Laptop Rocks Intel Core i7-12700H Alder Lake-P & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU will be the flagship design for high-end gaming and enthusiast laptops. The GPU is based on the Ampere GA103 SKU and aims to offer performance similar to the GeForce RTX 3080 desktop or beyond in a mobile form factor. It looks like the GPU has now been confirmed with an entry on the Geekbench database leaking its existance.

Intel Core i9-12900K & Core i5-12600K Alder Lake CPU Review Ft. Z690 AORUS Master, MSI MPG Z690 Carbon WiFi, & G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-6000 Memory





The HP Omen 17 laptop which features the GPU is powered by two unreleased hardware. The first is the aforementioned NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU and the second is the Intel Core i7-12700H, an Alder Lake-P mobility CPU. Starting with the Intel Core i7-12700H, we are looking at a total of 14 cores and 20 threads so it looks like the top Core i7 and Core i9 Alder Lake-P variants are going to end up with 14 cores comprising 6 Golden Cove and 8 Gracemont cores as reported by us in an exclusive last month. The chip features a base clock of 2.45 GHz and a boost clock of around 4.2 GHz. The cache is reported at 24 MB L3 and we can expect a nominal 35-45W TDP for this SKU

Moving over to the GPU side, we can see the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU clearly listed. The GPU has been rumored to feature a new Ampere GA103 GPU SKU and will offer a TDP between 150W and 200W. The card is said to come in both standard and Max-Q flavors, rocking 58 compute units for a total of 7424 CUDA cores and a clock speed of 1395 MHz. The GPU also features 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, likely operating at 12 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus. Other specifications of the laptop include 32 GB of memory. The desktop RTX 3080 will still carry more 17% higher cores & it looks like the GPU itself has some key optimizations for faster clock and efficiency management.

As for performance, the laptop scored 127,392 in OpenCL and 90,114 points in Vulkan benchmarks. The current benchmarks show the RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU slightly slower than the 3080 Laptop & which could be due to being a Max-Q variant. We also have to account for the unoptimized drivers at the moment so the performance can increase further. We are likely to hear more about the new GPU at CES 2022 along with its pairing on high-end Intel and AMD-powered laptops.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm GPU SKU GA107 GA107 GA106 GA104-770 GA104? GA104-775 GA103? SMs 16 20 30 40 TBA 48 58 CUDA Cores 2048 2560 3840 5120 TBA 6144 7424 Base Clock 1057 MHz 1035 MHz 1283 MHz 1290 MHz TBA 1245 MHz 1395 MHz Boost Clock 1740 MHz 1695 MHz 1703 MHz 1620 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA Memory Clock 11 Gbps 11 Gbps 12 Gbps 12 Gbps TBA 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Size 4 GB 4 GB 6 GB 8 GB 8 GB 8/16 GB 16 GB Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Bandwidth 176 GB/s 176 GB/s 288 GB/s 384 GB/s TBA 384 GB/s 384 GB/s TGP 35-95W 35-95W 60-115W 80-125W TBA 80-150W+ 150W+ Configurations Max-Q

