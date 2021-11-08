  ⋮  

Intel Core i7-12700H Alder Lake-P CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU Powered HP Omen Laptop Spotted

The first confirmation of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16 GB Laptop GPU within an Intel Alder Lake-P powered HP Omen has been discovered in Geekbench.

Next-Gen HP Omen Laptop Rocks Intel Core i7-12700H Alder Lake-P & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU will be the flagship design for high-end gaming and enthusiast laptops. The GPU is based on the Ampere GA103 SKU and aims to offer performance similar to the GeForce RTX 3080 desktop or beyond in a mobile form factor. It looks like the GPU has now been confirmed with an entry on the Geekbench database leaking its existance.

The HP Omen 17 laptop which features the GPU is powered by two unreleased hardware. The first is the aforementioned NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU and the second is the Intel Core i7-12700H, an Alder Lake-P mobility CPU. Starting with the Intel Core i7-12700H, we are looking at a total of 14 cores and 20 threads so it looks like the top Core i7 and Core i9 Alder Lake-P variants are going to end up with 14 cores comprising 6 Golden Cove and 8 Gracemont cores as reported by us in an exclusive last month. The chip features a base clock of 2.45 GHz and a boost clock of around 4.2 GHz. The cache is reported at 24 MB L3 and we can expect a nominal 35-45W TDP for this SKU

Moving over to the GPU side, we can see the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU clearly listed. The GPU has been rumored to feature a new Ampere GA103 GPU SKU and will offer a TDP between 150W and 200W. The card is said to come in both standard and Max-Q flavors, rocking 58 compute units for a total of 7424 CUDA cores and a clock speed of 1395 MHz. The GPU also features 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, likely operating at 12 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus. Other specifications of the laptop include 32 GB of memory. The desktop RTX 3080 will still carry more 17% higher cores & it looks like the GPU itself has some key optimizations for faster clock and efficiency management.

As for performance, the laptop scored 127,392 in OpenCL and 90,114 points in Vulkan benchmarks. The current benchmarks show the RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU slightly slower than the 3080 Laptop & which could be due to being a Max-Q variant. We also have to account for the unoptimized drivers at the moment so the performance can increase further. We are likely to hear more about the new GPU at CES 2022 along with its pairing on high-end Intel and AMD-powered laptops.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
GPU SKUGA107GA107GA106GA104-770GA104?GA104-775GA103?
SMs16203040TBA4858
CUDA Cores2048256038405120TBA61447424
Base Clock1057 MHz1035 MHz1283 MHz1290 MHzTBA1245 MHz1395 MHz
Boost Clock1740 MHz1695 MHz1703 MHz1620 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA
Memory Clock11 Gbps11 Gbps12 Gbps12 GbpsTBA12 Gbps12 Gbps
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory Size4 GB4 GB6 GB8 GB8 GB8/16 GB16 GB
Memory Bus128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Bandwidth176 GB/s176 GB/s288 GB/s384 GB/sTBA384 GB/s384 GB/s
TGP35-95W35-95W60-115W80-125WTBA80-150W+150W+
ConfigurationsMax-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		TBAMax-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P
LaunchQ2 2021Q2 2021Q1 2021Q1 2021Q1 2022?Q1 2021Q1 2022?

News Source: Benchleaks

