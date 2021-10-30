  ⋮  

NVIDIA Ampere GA103 GPU May Debut As The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile On The Fastest Gaming Laptops Ever Made!

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile May Feature Ampere GA103 GPU Core With Increased Core Counts

NVIDIA is planning to flex its graphics prowess in the mobility segment with the launch of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile powered by the Ampere GA103 GPU.

Currently, NVIDIA's flagship mobility graphics card is the GeForce RTX 3080 which is based on the GA104 GPU core and features the same core configuration as the RTX 3070 Ti Desktop with 6144 CUDA cores and a 256-bit bus interface. The card features up to 16 GB GDDR6 memory but it looks like NVIDIA is working to release an even faster mobile graphics chip.

You may remember the Ampere GA103 GPU SKU which was presumed to be an optimized version of the GA102 GPU core. The GA102 is not feasible to be part of the mobility lineup due to its huge power consumption requirements and the GA103 GPU will be no different but it will be optimized for mobile efficiency from what we have heard. As such, the chip is expected to offer an increased core count with a slightly bigger memory bus.

TechPowerUp's GPU-z BIOS Editor, Matthew Smith, has discovered the NVIDIA Ampere GA103 GPU with the specific Device ID being 2420 (GN20-E8). According to Matthew, the SKU is codenamed GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile. It comes in both standard and Max-Q flavors but Kopite7kimi speculates that it may be called the GeForce RTX 3090 Mobile. Previous leaks have also hinted at the RTX 3080 SUPER & RTX 3070 SUPER series. Well, all these names confirm that this SKU will be fastest than the existing GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile.

As for TDP, the RTX 3080 Mobile currently features 150 Watt plus designs so it is easy to say that the RTX 3080 Ti Mobile will be more power-hungry but still within the sub-200W segment. The chip would offer performance close to the RTX 3080 thanks to more cores and a larger memory capacity though we don't know what bus interface the chip would offer.

As for designs, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile with the GA103 GPU will be featured in the highest-end enthusiast laptops with insane cooling designs. It is likely that NVIDIA is expecting to announce this chip at CES 2022 along with their flagship RTX 3090 Ti to take retain its dominance in the high-end segment. This aligns with the launch of new laptops based on Intel's Alder Lake-P & AMD's Rembrandt APUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
GPU SKUGA107GA107GA106GA104-770GA104-775GA103?
SMs1620304048TBA
CUDA Cores20482560384051206144TBA
Base Clock1057 MHz1035 MHz1283 MHz1290 MHz1245 MHzTBA
Boost Clock1740 MHz1695 MHz1703 MHz1620 MHz1710 MHzTBA
Memory Clock11 Gbps11 Gbps12 Gbps12 Gbps12 GbpsTBA
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory Size4 GB4 GB6 GB8 GB8/16 GBTBA
Memory Bus128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bitTBA
Bandwidth176 GB/s176 GB/s288 GB/s384 GB/s384 GB/sTBA
TGP35-95W35-95W60-115W80-125W80-150W+TBA
ConfigurationsMax-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		TBA
LaunchQ2 2021Q2 2021Q1 2021Q1 2021Q1 2021Q1 2022?

