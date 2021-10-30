NVIDIA Ampere GA103 GPU May Debut As The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile On The Fastest Gaming Laptops Ever Made!

NVIDIA is planning to flex its graphics prowess in the mobility segment with the launch of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile powered by the Ampere GA103 GPU.

Currently, NVIDIA's flagship mobility graphics card is the GeForce RTX 3080 which is based on the GA104 GPU core and features the same core configuration as the RTX 3070 Ti Desktop with 6144 CUDA cores and a 256-bit bus interface. The card features up to 16 GB GDDR6 memory but it looks like NVIDIA is working to release an even faster mobile graphics chip.

You may remember the Ampere GA103 GPU SKU which was presumed to be an optimized version of the GA102 GPU core. The GA102 is not feasible to be part of the mobility lineup due to its huge power consumption requirements and the GA103 GPU will be no different but it will be optimized for mobile efficiency from what we have heard. As such, the chip is expected to offer an increased core count with a slightly bigger memory bus.

TechPowerUp's GPU-z BIOS Editor, Matthew Smith, has discovered the NVIDIA Ampere GA103 GPU with the specific Device ID being 2420 (GN20-E8). According to Matthew, the SKU is codenamed GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile. It comes in both standard and Max-Q flavors but Kopite7kimi speculates that it may be called the GeForce RTX 3090 Mobile. Previous leaks have also hinted at the RTX 3080 SUPER & RTX 3070 SUPER series. Well, all these names confirm that this SKU will be fastest than the existing GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile.

As for TDP, the RTX 3080 Mobile currently features 150 Watt plus designs so it is easy to say that the RTX 3080 Ti Mobile will be more power-hungry but still within the sub-200W segment. The chip would offer performance close to the RTX 3080 thanks to more cores and a larger memory capacity though we don't know what bus interface the chip would offer.

As for designs, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile with the GA103 GPU will be featured in the highest-end enthusiast laptops with insane cooling designs. It is likely that NVIDIA is expecting to announce this chip at CES 2022 along with their flagship RTX 3090 Ti to take retain its dominance in the high-end segment. This aligns with the launch of new laptops based on Intel's Alder Lake-P & AMD's Rembrandt APUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup: