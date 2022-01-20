  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Notebook GPU Offers Titan RTX Performance In Mobility Form Factor, Benchmark Reveals

By Hassan Mujtaba
The latest benchmark of NVIDIA's recently announced GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Notebook GPU has leaked out and shows impressive performance figures.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Notebook GPU Is Just As Fast As The RTX 3080 Notebook & Titan RTX Desktop Graphics Cards

The latest entry was spotted within the Geekbench 5 OpenCL benchmark where the laptop GPU was featured on an MSI Vector GP66 (12UGS) laptop. This is one of the latest 12th Gen laptops introduced by MSI at CES 2022 and rocks some impressive specifications such as an Intel Core i7-12700H 14 core CPU, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti notebook GPU.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Mobility GPU - Laptops Starting at $1499 US

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on the other hand will feature the GA104 GPU and feature an overall performance of up to 70% faster than the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER. The graphics chip will be featured in laptops starting at $1499 US.

The GPU itself will be based on a cut-down GA104 configuration with 46 SM units for a total of 5888 CUDA cores clocking in at 1035 MHz base and 1485 MHz boost clocks. The GPU will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 256-bit bus interface at speeds of 14 Gbps for up to 448 GB/s of bandwidth.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
GPU SKUGA107GA107GA106GA104GA104GA104GA103
SMs16203040464858
CUDA Cores2048256038405120588861447424
Base Clock1057 MHz1035 MHz1283 MHz1290 MHz1035 MHz1245 MHz1125 MHz
Boost Clock1740 MHz1695 MHz1703 MHz1620 MHz1485 MHz1710 MHz1590 MHz
Memory Clock12 Gbps12 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory Size4 GB4 GB6 GB8 GB8 GB8/16 GB16 GB
Memory Bus128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Bandwidth192 GB/s192 GB/s336 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s512 GB/s
TGP35-95W35-95W60-115W80-125W80 - 125W80-150W+175W
ConfigurationsMax-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P
LaunchQ2 2021Q2 2021Q1 2021Q1 2021Q1 2022Q1 2021Q1 2022

As for performance, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Notebook GPU scored 124220 points in the OpenCL tests. For comparison, this is on par with the GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU & the desktop-class Titan RTX graphics card. NVIDIA claimed that the 3070 Ti 8 GB would be up to 70% faster than the RTX 2070 SUPER for laptops and based on the average performance numbers, that definitely is the case with the performance ranging between 60-70% faster depending on the notebook design.

The comparison that NVIDIA made wasn't particularly a Geekbench one but a Gaming one so there could be certain titles that leverage RT, DLSS, and SAM features for extra added performance over the Turing GeForce RTX 20 series parts. Additionally, having half the memory will definitely offer a lower power consumption compared to the 16 GB RTX 3080 Ti Notebook GPU which features very high power consumption and has to be power limited down to near 100W to make it a viable GPU solution on most notebooks out there.

News Source: ITHome

