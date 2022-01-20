NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Notebook GPU Offers Titan RTX Performance In Mobility Form Factor, Benchmark Reveals

The latest benchmark of NVIDIA's recently announced GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Notebook GPU has leaked out and shows impressive performance figures.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Notebook GPU Is Just As Fast As The RTX 3080 Notebook & Titan RTX Desktop Graphics Cards

The latest entry was spotted within the Geekbench 5 OpenCL benchmark where the laptop GPU was featured on an MSI Vector GP66 (12UGS) laptop. This is one of the latest 12th Gen laptops introduced by MSI at CES 2022 and rocks some impressive specifications such as an Intel Core i7-12700H 14 core CPU, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti notebook GPU.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Mobility GPU - Laptops Starting at $1499 US

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on the other hand will feature the GA104 GPU and feature an overall performance of up to 70% faster than the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER. The graphics chip will be featured in laptops starting at $1499 US.

The GPU itself will be based on a cut-down GA104 configuration with 46 SM units for a total of 5888 CUDA cores clocking in at 1035 MHz base and 1485 MHz boost clocks. The GPU will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 256-bit bus interface at speeds of 14 Gbps for up to 448 GB/s of bandwidth.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm GPU SKU GA107 GA107 GA106 GA104 GA104 GA104 GA103 SMs 16 20 30 40 46 48 58 CUDA Cores 2048 2560 3840 5120 5888 6144 7424 Base Clock 1057 MHz 1035 MHz 1283 MHz 1290 MHz 1035 MHz 1245 MHz 1125 MHz Boost Clock 1740 MHz 1695 MHz 1703 MHz 1620 MHz 1485 MHz 1710 MHz 1590 MHz Memory Clock 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 16 Gbps Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Size 4 GB 4 GB 6 GB 8 GB 8 GB 8/16 GB 16 GB Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Bandwidth 192 GB/s 192 GB/s 336 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 512 GB/s TGP 35-95W 35-95W 60-115W 80-125W 80 - 125W 80-150W+ 175W Configurations Max-Q

As for performance, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Notebook GPU scored 124220 points in the OpenCL tests. For comparison, this is on par with the GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU & the desktop-class Titan RTX graphics card. NVIDIA claimed that the 3070 Ti 8 GB would be up to 70% faster than the RTX 2070 SUPER for laptops and based on the average performance numbers, that definitely is the case with the performance ranging between 60-70% faster depending on the notebook design.

The comparison that NVIDIA made wasn't particularly a Geekbench one but a Gaming one so there could be certain titles that leverage RT, DLSS, and SAM features for extra added performance over the Turing GeForce RTX 20 series parts. Additionally, having half the memory will definitely offer a lower power consumption compared to the 16 GB RTX 3080 Ti Notebook GPU which features very high power consumption and has to be power limited down to near 100W to make it a viable GPU solution on most notebooks out there.

News Source: ITHome