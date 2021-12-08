Intel Core i7-12650H 10 Core Alder Lake-P CPU Spotted, More Golden Cove Cores Than i5-12500H

Another Intel Alder Lake-P Laptop CPU has been spotted in the form of the Core i7-12650H which comes with an interesting core configuration.

Intel Core i7-12650H Alder Lake-P CPU Has Fewer Cores Than The Core i5-12500H But More Golden Cove Cores

The latest chip was spotted by Benchleaks within the Geekbench 5 database and shows that we are going to see some bizarre configurations of P-Cores and E-Cores on certain Alder Lake-P SKUs. The Intel Core i7-12650H is exactly that and features 10 cores which are lower than the 12 cores on the i5-12500H but the chip packs more P-Cores than the i5 offering so it's only lacking out on the E-core count.

Coming to the specifications, the Intel Core i7-12650H Alder Lake-P laptop CPU comes with 10 cores and 16 threads. It consists of 6 Golden Cove cores (12 threads) and 4 Gracemonth cores (4 threads). The CPU was spotted operating at a base frequency of 2.70 GHz and a boost frequency around 3.5 GHz. These aren't final speeds and we can expect the boost frequency to end around the 4.5 GHz range. Additional specifications include 24 MB of L3 cache and Intel Iris Xe graphics with 64 Execution units clocked at 1300 MHz.

The benchmark only shows us the OpenCL performance of the chip which is rated at 13,864 points. This is a rather low score but there are still optimizations to be made. For comparison, the Vega M GL chips score around 15-16K points. At the most, we can expect around 15-20K points in the 96EU configuration with higher clock speeds and that should put the integrated Xe chip on par with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 and AMD Radeon RX 550 discrete graphics. Intel's Alder Lake chips with Iris Xe graphics card will have to compete with the more powerful RDNA 2 graphics on Rembrandt APUs featured on AMD Ryzen 6000 series laptop processors that launch in Q1 2022 too.

Intel Alder Lake-P Laptop CPU Lineup:

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache TDP Intel Core i9-12980HK 6+8 / 20 TBA TBA 24 MB 45W+ Intel Core i9-12900HK 6+8 / 20 2.9 GHz 5.0 GHz 24 MB 45W+ Intel Core i7-12800H 6+8 / 20 2.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 24 MB 45W (cTDP 35W) Intel Core i7-12700H 6+8 / 20 2.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 24 MB 45W (cTDP 35W) Intel Core i5-12600H 4+8 / 16 TBA TBA 18 MB? 45W (cTDP 35W)

News Source: Benchleaks