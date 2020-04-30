Intel has finally unveiled its 10th Generation Desktop CPU family, codenamed Comet Lake-S. The new family of processors will feature support on the latest Z490 motherboards featuring the new LGA 1200 socket and a range of enhanced I/O functionality. The CPU lineup itself brings forth the fastest clocked high-core count chips from Intel released to date such as the flagship 10 Core, Core i9-10900K.

Just like every year, Intel has brought a new chipset for motherboard makers to implement in their next-generation designs. The Z490, the flagship of the 400-series, has a lot going on, and to start off, only 10th Generation & Future Generation CPUs will be compatible with the chipset due to the introduction of an entirely new socket known as LGA 1200.

No LGA 1151 CPUs will run on the Z490 motherboards and in a way, it streamlines most of the BIOS issues that are a resultant downside of an older generation motherboard requiring frequent updates to maintain proper support for new processors. We have seen this on the AM4 side where older motherboards had to be issued several BIOS releases before they offered proper support for new Ryzen processors.







So while this day-0 support for 10th Gen CPUs is awesome, it does mean that consumers who are planning to upgrade to a 10th Gen CPU will require a new Z490 motherboard. For that, there are several boards that are being released today from ASUS, ASRock, Gigabyte, MSI, and also smaller Intel partners such as SuperO, EVGA, Biostar, and Colorful. We have roundups ready for the listed lineups in the links below and more information dropping in later today!

Before we talk more about the Z490 platform itself, let's take a look at the Intel 10th Generation Desktop CPU lineup.

The 10th Generation Desktop CPUs, The Last Revision of Skylake With The Highest Number of Cores/Clocks To Date

The Intel Comet Lake-S or the 10th Generation Core Family is expected to be the last CPU lineup to reuse the 14nm Skylake architecture. The Skylake architecture has been with us since 2015 and Intel has yet to replace it for desktop consumers. The architecture has seen several optimizations and key refinements that have led to an increase from 4 cores and 8 threads to 10 cores and 20 threads. The same 14nm process has also been improved to the point that the flagship CPU speeds have seen a massive jump from 4.20 GHz boosts to 5.30 GHz boosts.











There are a total of 32 SKUs planned for Intel's 10th Gen Desktop family which include six unlocked SKUs. There's the flagship Core i9-10900K which is followed by the Core i7-10700K and the Core i5-10600K. The Core i3 variant is missing but it's such a crucial SKU that would be targetting a very competitive market and it would be a bad decision for Intel to not launch an unlocked quad-core part in the budget tier segment.

Intel Core i9-10900K - 10 Cores, Up To 5.3 GHz Single-Core, 4.9 GHz All-Core at $488 US

The Intel Core i9-10900K will be the flagship part of the 10th Generation Desktop CPU family. Intel has a few tricks up their sleeves to offer even better performance than the Core i9-9900KS. The i9-10900K features 10 cores, 20 threads a total cache of 20 MB, and a 125W TDP. The chip has a base frequency of 3.7 GHz and a boost frequency of 5.1 GHz. However, using Intel's Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology, the chip can boost up to 5.2 GHz on a single-core and what's even better is the 4.9 GHz all-core boost. Some of the features of this particular chip include:

Up to 4.8 GHz All-Core Turbo

Up to 5.3 / 4.0 GHz Thermal Velocity Boost Singe / All-core Turbo

Up to 5.2 GHz Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0

Up to 10C and 20T

Up to DDR4-2933 MHz dual-channel

Enhanced Core & Memory Overclocking

Active Core Group Tuning

Here's the interesting part, the chip would also get Thermal Velocity Boost, similar to the current flagship parts. CPUs that support this algorithm, like the Core i9-10900K, would feature even faster boost frequencies of 5.3 GHz (single-core) and 4.9 GHz (all-core). However, as the name suggests, only top-tier cooling solutions would be able to allow full utilization of the Thermal Velocity Boost feature. So unless you rock a high-end AIO liquid cooler or a closed-loop setup, don't expect a sustained velocity boost but rather short bursts until the threshold is hit. It will be interesting to know the full extent of the features that this function has to offer and what kind of cooling would the Core i9-10900K requires in general. A few benchmarks of the Core i9-10900K versus the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X CPU can be found here.

Intel Core i7-10700K - 8 Cores, Up To 5.1 GHz Single-Core, 4.7 GHz All-Core at $374 US

The Intel Core i7-10700K would be featuring 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip would house 16 MB of total cache and a TDP of 125W. The chip would feature a base clock of 3.8 GHz, a boost clock of 5.0 GHz (single-core), and 5.1 GHz (single-core) with Turbo Boost Max 3.0. The chip will be 100 MHz faster in single-core but slower across all-cores by 100 MHz than the Core i9-9900K which retails for over $500 US. Since this is an i7 part, expect pricing to fall around $350-$400 US.

Intel Core i5-10600K - 6 Cores, Up To 4.8 GHz Single-Core, 4.5 GHz All-Core at $262 US

The Intel Core i7-10600K would be featuring 6 cores and 12 threads. The chip would house 12 MB of total cache and a TDP of 125W. The chip would feature a base clock of 4.1 GHz, a boost clock of 4.8 GHz (single-core), and 4.5 GHz (all-core). The chip would be faster than the 8th Gen flagship, the Core i7-8700K, featuring a higher base and boost clock across a single and all-cores. The Core i5 should be retailing in the $220-$270 US segment which is a decent price for a fast 6 core and multi-threaded chip.

Intel 10th Gen vs AMD Ryzen 3000 Desktop CPU Prices:

Intel CPU Cores / Threads Clocks (Max) Price (MSRP) Prices (Newegg) Clocks (Max) Cores / Threads AMD CPU N/A N/A N/A N/A $737.99 US 4.7 GHz (105W) 16/32 AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Intel Core i9-10900K 10/20 5.3 GHz (125W) $488 US (K)

$472 US (KF) $489.99 US 4.6 GHz (105W) 12/24 AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Intel Core i7-10700K 8/16 5.1 GHz (125W) $374 US (K)

$349 US (KF) $344.99 US 4.5 GHz (105W) 8/16 AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Intel Core i7-10700 8/16 4.8 GHz (65W) $323 US

$298 US (F) $298.99 US 4.4 GHz (65W) 8/16 AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i5-10600K 6/12 4.8 GHz (125W) $262 US (K)

$237 US (KF) $204.99 US 4.4 GHz (95W) 6/12 AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Intel Core i5-10500 6/12 4.5 GHz (65W) $192 US $189.99 US 4.2 GHz (65W) 6/12 AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i5-10400 6/12 4.3 GHz (65W) $182 US

$157 US (F) $179.99 US 4.1 GHz (65W) 6/6 AMD Ryzen 5 3500X Intel Core i3-10300 4/8 4.4 GHz (65W) $143 US $119.99 US 4.3 GHz (65W) 4/8 AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Intel Core i3-10100 4/8 4.3 GHz (65W) $122 US $99.99 US 3.9 GHz (65W) 4/8 AMD Ryzen 3 3100

10th Gen Comet Lake-S 65W/35W Desktop CPU Family

The rest of the lineup is made up of the 65W SKUs which come in Core i9, Core i7, Core i5, and Core i3 flavors. Having a 65W Core i9-10900 with 10 cores and 20 threads which still boosts up to 4.5GHz across all cores and 4.6 GHz if you include the Thermal Velocity boost is pretty good plus 5.2 GHz on a single-core doesn't sound that bad at all, considering this is a 65W chip (at its base frequency).











The Intel Core i3 lineup is also worth pointing out as it is made up of 3 SKUs which seem to be part of the initial launch family. The Core i3-10320 would be leading with 4 cores, 8 threads at 65W. 8MB of cache, clocks of up to 4.6 GHz with a single-core, and 4.4 GHz on all-cores sound decent enough for what is supposed to be a budget chip retailing under $150US. The full list of SKUs along with their specs can be seen in the table below.









Intel 10th Gen Core Comet Lake Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Single-Core Boost Clock Turbo Boost Max 3.0 (Single-Core) All Core Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Intel Core i9-10900K 10/20 3.7 GHz 5.1 GHz

5.3 GHz (Velocity) 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz

4.9 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 125W $488 US Intel Core i9-10900KF 10/20 3.7 GHz 5.1 GHz

5.3 GHz (Velocity) 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz

4.9 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 125W $472 US Intel Core i9-10900 10/20 2.8 GHz 5.0 GHz

5.2 GHz (Velocity) 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz

4.6 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 65W $439 US Intel Core i9-10900F 10/20 2.8 GHz 5.0 GHz

5.2 GHz (Velocity) 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz

4.6 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 65W $422 US Intel Core i9-10900T 10/20 1.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz 3.7 GHz 20 MB 35W $439 US Intel Core i7-10700K 8/16 3.8 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz 16 MB 125W $374 US Intel Core i7-10700KF 8/16 3.8 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz 16 MB 125W $349 US Intel Core i7-10700 8/16 2.9 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz 16 MB 65W $323 US Intel Core i7-10700F 8/16 2.9 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz 16 MB 65W $298 US Intel Core i7-10700T 8/16 2.0 GHz 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz 3.7 GHz 16 MB 35W $325 US Intel Core i5-10600K 6/12 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.5 GHz 12 MB 125W $262 US Intel Core i5-10600KF 6/12 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.5 GHz 12 MB 125W $237 US Intel Core i5-10600 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.5 GHz 12 MB 65W $213 US Intel Core i5-10600T 6/12 2.4 GHz 4.0 GHz N/A 3.7 GHz 12 MB 35W $213 US Intel Core i5-10500 6/12 3.1 GHz 4.5 GHz N/A 4.2 GHz 12 MB 65W $192 US Intel Core i5-10500T 6/12 2.3 GHz 3.8 GHz N/A 3.5 GHz 12 MB 35W $192 US Intel Core i5-10400 6/12 2.9 GHz 4.3 GHz N/A 4.0 GHz 12 MB 65W $182 US Intel Core i5-10400F 6/12 2.9 GHz 4.3 GHz N/A 4.0 GHz 12 MB 65W $157 US Intel Core i5-10400T 6/12 2.0 GHz 3.6 GHz N/A 3.2 GHz 12 MB 35W $182 US Intel Core i3-10320 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz N/A 4.4 GHz 8 MB 65W $154 US Intel Core i3-10300 4/8 3.7 GHz 4.4 GHz N/A 4.2 GHz 8 MB 65W $143 US Intel Core i3-10300T 4/8 3.0 GHz 3.9 GHz N/A 3.6 GHz 8 MB 35W $143 US Intel Core i3-10100 4/8 3.6 GHz 4.3 GHz N/A 4.1 GHz 8 MB 65W $122 US Intel Core i3-10100T 4/8 3.0 GHz 3.8 GHz N/A 3.5 GHz 8 MB 35W $122 US Intel Pentium G6600 2/4 4.2 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 58W $86 US Intel Pentium G6500 2/4 4.1 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 58W $75 US Intel Pentium G6400 2/4 3.8 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 58W $64 US Intel Pentium G6400T 2/4 3.4 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 58W $64 US Intel Celeron G5920 2/2 3.5 GHz N/A N/A N/A 2 MB 58W $52 US Intel Celeron G5900 2/2 3.2 GHz N/A N/A N/A 2 MB 58W $42 US Intel Celeron G5900T 2/2 3.2 GHz N/A N/A N/A 2 MB 58W $42 US

Intel Performance Disclosure Slides













Based on the benchmarks that we have seen leaked over the last couple of months, we can post some of our early impressions in the form of Pros and Cons for Intel's 10th Generation Desktop CPUs versus AMD's Ryzen 3000 CPUs.

Intel's 10th Gen Core Desktop CPU Pros:

Higher single-threaded performance

Higher Clock Speeds

Better Overclocking Capabilities

Solid Memory Support

Potentially Run Cooler Than AMD CPUs

AMD's 3rd Gen Ryzen Desktop CPU Pros:

Higher multi-threaded performance

More cores/threads/cache

7nm architecture (new features)

Impressive value out of the box

Single-threaded performance right on par with Intel

Much lower power consumption

Intel Z490 Express Chipset - The Top 400-Series PCH

The introduction of Z490 marks the end of the Z390 and Z370 series. While those chipsets featured inter-compatibility with 8th and 9th Generation CPUs, the Z490 chipset only supports the 10th Gen lineup for now. The new chipset adds in a range of features that expand upon from the Z390 PCH and can also handle increased I/O. So it isn't just a new chipset follow up for a new line of CPUs but its actually slightly more, something that I'd personally call an evolution of the Z490 platform in all the best ways possible.

Intel Z490 Platform Features:

The 10th gen desktop platform has a range of new features that mainly include:

Support for LGA 1200 Intel Core / Pentium Gold / Celeron Processors

First Intel Core i9 Desktop Processor With 10 Cores / 20 Threads

First Intel Core i9 Desktop Processor With Up To 5.30 GHz Clocks (TVB)

TDP Support Up To 125W

DDR4-2933 Support For Core i9 & Core i7 Desktop Processors

Support For Intel Wireless (CNVi)

10 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports

6 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports

IRST 17 for PCIe storage RAID on CPU & PCH Support

Hardware-Level PCIe Gen 4 Integration from various board vendors

Up To 6 SATA III ports

Optane Memory Ready

Thunderbolt 3.0

Intel Desktop Platform Chipset Comparison

Chipset Name Coffee Lake S (KBL-R) PCH / Z370 Platform Coffee Lake S (CNL-H) PCH / 300 Series (Z390/H370, B360, Q370, H310) Comet Lake-S (CML-S) PCH / 400 Series (Z490) Process Node 22nm 14nm 14nm Processor 8C, 6C, 4C (6 Consumer SKUs at Launch)

Enhanced IA and Memory Overclocking

Gen 9 Intel Graphics GT2 (Up To 24 EUs)

Consumer Only 8C, 6C, 4C, 2C (Full corporate/consumer SKU stack at launch)

Enhanced IA and Memory Overclocking

Gen 9 Intel Graphics GT2 (Up To 24 EUs)

Corporate/vPro & Consumer 10C, 8C, 6C, 4C, 2C (Full corporate/consumer SKU stack at launch)

Enhanced IA and Memory Overclocking

Gen 9 Intel Graphics GT2 (Up To 24 EUs)

Corporate/vPro & Consumer Memory Up To DDR4-2666 (Native) Up To DDR4-2666 (Native) Up To DDR4-2933(Native) Media, Display & Audio DP 1.2 & HDMI 1.4

HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)

HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12

Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP DP 1.2 & HDMI 1.4

HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)

HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12

Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP

SoundWire Digital Audio Interface DP 1.2 & HDMI 1.4

HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)

HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12

Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP

SoundWire Digital Audio Interface I/O & Connectivity Integrated USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps)

Thunderbolt 3.0 (Alpine Ridge) Integrated USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps)

Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi / BT CNVi)

Integrated SDXC 3.0 Controller

Thunderbolt 3.0 (Titan Ridge) w/ DP 1.4 Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2

Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi / BT CNVi)

Integrated SDXC 3.0 Controller

Thunderbolt 3.0 (Titan Ridge) w/ DP 1.4 Storage Next Gen Intel Optane memory

PCIe 3.0, SATA 3.0 Next Gen Intel Optane memory

PCIe 3.0, SATA 3.0 Next-Gen Intel Optane memory

PCIe 3.0, SATA 3.0 Security Intel SGX 1.0 Intel SGX 1.0 Intel SGX 1.0 Power Management C8 Support C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby Launch 2017 2018 2019

Meet The LGA 1200 Socket - 10th Generation Support & Onwards

As mentioned earlier, LGA 1151's reign is finally over and the LGA 1200 socket is here now. The new socket definitely adds more pins to the socket but the dimensions and most of the physical looks of the socket remain unchanged. The new LGA 1200 socket does offer more pin connections to the CPU, allowing for more communication channels with the board itself and accommodate electrical pin configurations that are required to support 10th Gen CPUs.

While the LGA 1200 socket has the same dimensions as the LGA 1151 socket (37.5mm x 37.5mm), the socket keying has shifted to the left side and Comet Lake is no longer electrically or mechanically compatible with Coffee Lake motherboards. So this is some bad news for those who may try to put an LGA 1151 CPU on the LGA 1200 socket for science! Some details of the new LGA 1200 package and socket for Comet Lake:

Comet Lake will transition to a higher pin-count package

Comet Lake LGA will not have backward compatibility with legacy platforms

No changes to ILM dimensions or thermal solution retention

Comet Lake LGA improves power delivery and support for future incremental I/O features

Pin 1 orientation remains the same, but socket keying has shifted left

Cooler Compatibility With LGA 1200 Socket

Keeping the same dimensions has some advantages in the form of cooler compatibility. All users who are running the LGA 1151 socket or even LGA 1150 boards can use the same cooler on the Z490 boards without any hassle. The socket has the same dimensions and no changes are made aside from the ones I just mentioned above which don't affect cooler compatibility. The socket assembly and mounting remain the same.

Intel does offer a separate boxed cooler but it will be a much better choice to get an AIB cooling solution since those offer better cooling performance. It is recommended for the unlocked SKUs that users run them on a high-end air cooler or liquid cooling solution. Custom loop cooling will deliver even better results.





Intel's 10th Generation Desktop CPUs seem to be very competitively priced against AMD's Ryzen 3000 offerings. The higher core clocks coupled with faster clock speeds should help with a gain in overall performance. The 10th Generation CPUs along with the Z490 motherboards should go up on pre-order on the 5th of May with retail availability on the 20th of May. That is the same day you can expect reviews for the processors and motherboards. We currently have 4 Z490 motherboards for testing with the Core i9-10900K & Core i7-10700K CPUs.