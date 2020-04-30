Colorful has announced its latest line-up of Intel motherboards featuring the Intel Z490 chipset – the iGame Z490 VULCAN X V20 and CVN Z490 GAMING PRO V20 motherboards. Designed to support the latest 10th generation Intel Core processors, these motherboards feature the latest cutting-edge technologies to create the ultimate desktop PC for high-performance gaming and content creation.

For faster networking, the latest COLORFUL Z490 series motherboards come equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard and 2.5 Gigabit LAN. The motherboards also sport new looks with futuristic styling with immersive RGB lighting. It also features advanced thermal technologies to keep the system running smooth and stable.

The iGame Z490 Vulcan X V20 packs serious firepower to knockout triple-A games and demanding content creation workloads with a combination of the latest technologies and cutting-edge thermal cooling. The iGame Z490 Vulcan X V20 supports up to a 10-core 10th generation Intel Core processor and its 12+2 power phase design offers superb CPU overclocking for advanced users. Furthermore, it sports futuristic CyberPunk styling with immersive RGB lighting in multiple lighting zones. The motherboard has dual Turbo M.2 slots with Intel Optane Technology support for the latest and fastest NVMe drives. For lag-free gaming, the iGame Z490 Vulcan X V20 comes with an Intel 2.5 Gigabit LAN and an Intel Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking. The iGame Z490 Vulcan X is the perfect choice for power users that wants to harness the full power of the 10th generation Intel Core processors.





The CVN Z490 GAMING PRO V20 is the ultimate gaming motherboard sporting all the essential features for building a high-performance gaming PC. The motherboard supports up to a 10-core 10th generation Intel Core processor and comes with a 10-power phase design. The motherboard features the new iGame Dynamik Light software that controls addressable RGB lighting and synchronizes with other supported ARGB devices. The CVN Z490 GAMING PRO V20 delivers immersive gaming audio with its Realtek HD audio chip with Hi-Fi Audio Chip Guard and Nichicon Audio Capacitor to deliver pure high-definition audio.

The first time we have seen Colorful motherboards in a while and the Vulcan X V20 looks very nice and could be Colorful's breakthrough into the motherboard market. We will have to wait and see what happens. Pricing has not been announced either.