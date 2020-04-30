Biostar has unveiled three new Z490 motherboards in its Racing series lineup which offer support for Intel's 10th Generation Desktop CPUs. In addition to the Z490 lineup, Biostar has also released B460 and H410 series motherboards which will be targetting the entry-level and budget segments.

Biostar Showcases Z490 Racing Lineup With 3 New Motherboards - GTN, GTA, GTA EVO!

The Trio of Z490 motherboards includes the Z490 GTA EVO, the Z490 GTA, and the Z490 GTN. All 3 motherboards are part of the racing lineup and fully support Intel's Comet Lake desktop CPUs that will be announced later today. Talking about the motherboards themselves, Biostar has gone with a sporty look on their boards, offering the same black/white sprite designs on the PCBs and more aggressive-looking layouts than its Z390 lineup.

Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-S Desktop CPUs & Z490 Platform Official – First 10 Core, 20 Thread Core i9-10900K Flagship Chip With Up To 5.30 GHz Clocks For $488 US

Biostar Z490 GTA EVO

The top model of the Biostar Z490 lineup is the Z490 GTA EVO. This ATX motherboard features a monstrous 16+2 Phase VRM design with 36A inductors. The CPU is powered by dual 8-pin connectors and you get four DDR4 DIMM slots capable of supporting up to DDR4-4400 MHz speeds and 128GB capacities. For storage, you get a total of six SATA III ports. The VRMs are cooled off by two large aluminum heatsinks. There's a very nice rear panel I/O cover which features RGB LEDs and extends down to the isolated audio PCB.









Expansion slots on the motherboard include two PCIe 3.0 x16, three PCIe 3.0 x1, and three M.2 slots (2 for storage and 1 for WiFI AIC). The board has heatsinks covering both of the M.2 slots. While Biostar has included metal shielding on both PCIe 3.0 x16 slots, there's no Gen 4.0 support offered. I/O on the motherboard includes 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A + Type-C), 10 USB 3.2 Gen 1 (8 on the rear panel, 2 front panel headers), 4 USB 2.0 ports, Intel Gigabit LAN, 2 WiFi antennas, 1 PS/2 port, HDMI port, and a 7.1 channel audio jack powered by the ALC1150 codec.

Biostar Z490 GTA

MSI Z490 ‘LGA 1200’ Motherboard Roundup – MEG, MAG, MPG & PRO Series With GODLIKE Claiming The Throne!

The Biostar Z490 GTA is a more tamer version of the GTA EVO, featuring 14+2 VRM phases with 36A inductors. The CPU is powered by an 8+4 pin connector configuration and the board supports four DDR4 DIMMs with speeds of up to 4400 MHz (OC+) and 128 GB capacities. Storage options include six SATA III ports.









Expansion slots on the board include two PCIe 3.0 x16, three PCIe 3.0 x1 and three M.2 slots (2 for storage and 1 for WiFi). Both M.2 slots feature heatsinks over them. I/O on the board includes 6 USB 3.2 Gen 1 (4 rear I/O, 2 front panel headers), 6 USB 2.0 ports (2 rear I/O, 4 front panel header), an Intel Gigabit Ethernet LAN port, 2 WiFi Antenna ports, 2 x PS/2 (Mouse / Keyboard) ports, HDMI, DP, VGA and a 7.1 channel audio jack that is powered by the ALC 1150 chipset.

Biostar Z490 GTN

Lastly, we have the Biostar Z490 GTN which is the ITX variant featuring a small form factor design. This board features an 8+1 phase VRM design which is powered by a single 8-pin connector. From the looks of it, this Racing series motherboards have two heatsinks, one on the PCH and one over the VRMs that acts as a front panel I/O cover. There are two DDR4 DIMM slots that support up to 64 GB capacities with speeds of 4400 MHz (OC+).











Expansion slots include a single PCIe 3.0 x16 slot and a single M.2 slot which is featured on the back of the motherboard. I/O includes 6 USB 3.2 Gen 1 (4 rear I/O, 2 front panel), 4 USB 2.0 (2 rear I/O, 2 front panel) ports, a Gigabit Ethernet LAN which is powered by the same Intel I219V controller as the rest of the Biostar Z490 offerings, a PS/2 combo port, 2 WiFi Antenna ports, HDMI, VGA, and a 7.1 Channel HD audio jack.

Biostar B460 & H410 LGA 1200 Series Motherboards:









The BIOSTAR Z490 Racing lineup should cost around $149-$249 US which is exactly the market that Biostar wants to compete in with these products.