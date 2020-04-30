EVGA has also unveiled it's brand new Z490 motherboard lineup which includes the Z490 DARK and the Z490 FTW WiFi. Both motherboards carry significantly different designs but fully support Intel's Comet Lake-S, 10th Generation Desktop CPUs.

EVGA Unveils Its Z490 DARK Flagship & Z490 FTW WiFi Motherboards For Intel's 10th Gen CPUs

According to EVGA, both of these motherboards will be arriving on retail shelves soon so we might get to see them up for pre-order next week with retail availability on the 20th of May. Prices for the motherboards have not been mentioned but they will be slightly higher than the Z390 models that we got last year.

EVGA Z490 DARK Motherboard

The EVGA Z490 DARK carries on the tradition of being the flagship model of the lineup, featuring an inverted socket design. This unique aspect of the motherboard allows for faster CPU link with DDR4 DIMMs, allowing for better stability and higher memory clocks while overclocking. The Z490 DARK is primarily designed for overclockers in mind and the specifications seem to acknowledge that as a fact.













EVGA's Z490 DARK features an 18 Phase Digital VRM design that is powered by dual 8-pin power connectors. These power connectors along with the majority of front panel headers are configured to be right-angled for easier cable-management on the motherboard. The board does feature an E-ATX form factor so its larger than the rest of the ATX offerings that we got to see. E-ATX designs are typical for flagship models like the Z490 DARK. The motherboard comes with two DDR4 DIMM slots which support up to 64 GB capacities and speeds of up to 4600 MHz OC+. Storage options include 8 SATA III ports and a single U.2 port. The board itself is made up of 10 PCB layers.

EVGA Z490 DARK Motherboard Features:

Highly-Efficient 18 Phase Digital VRM

Intel Optane Memory Ready

Onboard ARGB and RGB Headers controlled through EVGA ELEET X1

New Integrated EVGA Wireless Module with Intel Dual-band WiFi 6 / BT5.0 with external antenna

Realtek 7.1 Channel HD Audio + EVGA NU Audio

150% Increased Socket Gold Content

Reinforced PCIe slots

EVGA's Latest GUI BIOS Featuring OC Robot and In-BIOS Stress Testing

SPI flashing via USB allows you to flash your BIOS without a CPU

SafeBoot button resets the motherboard and goes into the BIOS with last known good settings without clearing CMOS

Slow Mode switch locks CPU multiplier to the lowest possible setting to allow users to switch between max OC and low speeds in real-time.

Onboard Temperature and Voltage Monitoring

Onboard Clear CMOS, Power and Reset Buttons

Dual EVGA Probe-It Connectors

PCIe Disable Switches

Triple BIOS Support

EVGA ELEET X1 Software Support











EVGA has used large aluminum heatsinks over the VRM and PCH which act as a singular unit covering the entirety of the motherboard. Expansion slots include three PCIe 3.0 x16, a single PCIe 3.0 x1, and two full-length M.2 slots. Other features include ARGB/RGB headers, Switchable BIOS, Dual 80 Port Temp/Voltage monitors, Power/Reset buttons, PCIe Lane shutoff switches, Dual Pro Belt connectors and a Full Diagnostic LED suite. I/O on the motherboard includes 7 USB 2.0, 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 7 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 1 PS/2, an Intel 1Gbe, and Intel 2.5Gbe LAN port, WiFI 6, Mini-DP port and a 7.1 channel audio jack.

EVGA Z490 FTW WiFI

The EVGA Z490 FTW WiFi comes in the standard ATX form factor and features a black and white color design. The board packs a 14 phase Digital VRM which is powered by an 8+4 pin connector configuration. The CPU is surrounded by four DDR4 DIMM slots that are capable of supporting up to 128 GB capacities with speeds of up to 4400 MHz (OC+). The motherboard features dual BIOS and has a range of switches along with dual DEBUG LEDs for overclockers. Storage options include 6 SATA III ports. The motherboard features a 6 layer PCB.













EVGA Z490 FTW WiFi Motherboard Features:

Highly-Efficient 14 Phase Digital VRM

Intel Optane Memory Ready

Realtek 7.1 Channel HD Audio + EVGA NU Audio

RGB LED Heatsink Synchronizes with Onboard ARGB and RGB Headers

EVGA ELEET X1 Software Support

HDMI 1.4 and DP 1.2

150% Increased Socket Gold Content

100% Solid State Capacitors

Reinforced PCIe slots

Onboard Temperature and Voltage Monitoring

Onboard Clear CMOS, Power and Reset Buttons

Switchable Dual BIOS

SafeBoot button resets the motherboard and goes into the BIOS with last known good settings without clearing CMOS

SPI flashing via USB allows you to flash your BIOS without a CPU

3 Year Warranty

Expansion slots include two PCIe 3.0 x16, a single PCIe 3.0 x1, and two full-length M.2 slots. I/O on the motherboard includes 5 USB 2.0, 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 5 USB 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4, Intel i219V powered Gigabit Ethernet LAN, 2x WiFi 6 powered antennas, a 7.1 channel audio jack & lastly, a PS/2 port. The motherboard comes with onboard ARGB Lighting under the PCB which is a bit subtle and can be customized by the user.