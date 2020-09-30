HyperX Releases the QuadCast S USB Microphone With Customizable RGB Lighting

HyperX has released a new variant to its QuadCast S microphone; this microphone is perfect for streamers or content creators that enjoy showing off their channel's colors at every change. The RGB lights on the microphone are entirely customizable, partly due to the HyperX NGENUITY software. The QuadCast S USB Microphone is currently available and costs $159.99 through HyperX's Online Shop.

HyperX releases the newest version of the QuadCast S microphone, which features LED lights and costs $159.99 on HyperX's website

The HyperX QuadCast S Microphone features a frequency response of 20 Hz up to 20 kHz with a sensitivity of p to -36 dB. This microphone utilizes three 14mm condensers, which offer a sample rate of up to 48 kHz while having a bit rate of 16-bit.

Xbox Series X Will Work With All Licensed Xbox One Accessories, New Products Revealed

The HyperX QuadCast S Microphone has been certified by Discord and TeamSpeak, ensuring that your voice will be easily heard and understood for any followers or listeners. This audio quality is facilitated by the four polar patterns, which include Stereo, Omnidirectional, cardio, and Bidirectional. Each one of these polar patterns has an intended scenario.

The Stereo Polar pattern is perfect for either Vocals or Instruments. At the same time, the Cardioid Polar Pattern is ideal for Podcasts, streamers, and voiceovers. The Omnidirectional Polar Pattern is suitable for multi-person podcasts and conference calls. The bidirectional polar pattern is perfect for face-to-face interviews.

The QuadCast S microphone design is incredibly unique, as the gain control adjustment knob is the bottom of the microphone. The top of this microphone features a Tap-to-Mute with LED status indicators. This design prevents an audio accident as the LED status indicator will easily make the user aware.

Included with this microphone, the QuadCast S microphone features an Anti-Vibration shock mount, which suppresses the sound of unintentional rumbles and any light bumps which may occur during recording.

The lighting prevalent on this microphone has two different zones, which can be controlled through HyperX's NGENUITY software allowing for a gradient effect to be set on this microphone. For ports, this microphone uses a single USB Type C port to USB Type-A port.

The HyperX QuadCast S microphone is currently available on HyperX's gaming website and costs $159.99.