LIAN LI Launches O11 AIR MINI, A Small-Footprint Modular Case Focusing on Cooling & Starting at $109 US

LIAN LI Industrial Co. Ltd. launches the new O11 AIR MINI, a small ITX-based case that comes in two flavors, black or white.

Lian Li Launches A Mini Version of Its O11 AIR PC Case, Compact & Modular Chassis Starting at $109 US

The new Lian Li O11 AIR MINI focuses on the flow of air with its mesh front, side, and top panels with three installed PWM fans. If users do not prefer the pre-installed fans, the O11 AIR MINI does support an extensive configuration of fans and radiators, with plenty of space given for CPU tower coolers up to 170mm tall. The O11 AIR MINI supports ATX PSUs, as well as a wide variety of Mini-ITX to E-ATX motherboards.

Lian Li O11 Air Mini Features:

Airflow focused front, top, and side mesh panels, with pre-installed 2x 140mm PWM front fans and 1x 120mm rear PWM fan.

Modular back panel (7-slot, 5-slot) for compatibility with ATX, M-ATX, or ITX motherboards.

Fits up to ten 120mm fans, supports up to 280mm AIOs, and CPU tower coolers of up to 170mm tall.

Small footprint which supports ATX PSUs.

With LIAN LI Industrial Ltd. focusing on superior airflow of their cases, with support for up to ten 120mm fans, the O11 AIR MINI offers "unrestricted ventilation" with its unique dense mesh design. The three PWM fans, two 140mm PWM fans at the front, and one 120mm PWM fan at the rear, produce great "thermal management," no matter the situation.

Speaking of varying circumstances that the Lian Li O11 AIR MINI would be placed in, the case "can support ATX power supplies of up to 200mm." The back panel can be altered from 7-expandable slots for ATX motherboards to 5-configurable slots for M-ATX and ITX motherboards. This allows for users to install GPUs up to 362mm in length, as well as high-performance CPU cooling, towers as high as 170mm.

The Lian Li O11 AIR MINI showcases four mounting locations for 240 radiators, with three capable to support 280 radiators, support for up to ten 120mm fans, or six 140mm fans, and four 120mm, all dependent on the configuration between the back panel and motherboard installed.

Lian Li O11 Air Mini SPECIFICATIONS DIMENSION (D) 400mm x (W) 288mm x (H)384mm COLOR Black / White MOTHERBOARD E-ATX / ATX / M-ATX / ITX PSU ATX (Max. 200mm) Lian Li MATERIAL 4mm Aluminum Panel 0.8mm Mesh Panel 4.0mm Tempered Glass FAN (Top) 3x 120mm / 2x 140mm (Side) 2x 120mm (Bottom) 2x 120mm / 2x 140mm (Front) 2x 120mm / 2x 140mm (Rear) 1x 120mm RADIATOR (Top) Up to 240 / 280 (Side) Up to 240 (Bottom) Up to 240 / 280 (Front) Up to 240 / 280 GPU LENGTH 362mm CPU CLEARANCE 170mm STORAGE (Rear) 2x 2.5” SSD or 2x 3.5” HDD (Back) 2x 2.5” SSD (Side) 2 x 2.5” SSD 2 x 3.5” HDD EXPANSION SLOTS 5/7 I/O PORTS 2x USB 3.0, 1x USB 3.1 Type-C INCLUDED FANS (Front) 2x 140mm PWM (Rear) 1x 120mm PWM

Pricing & Availability:

The black/white Lian Li O11 AIR MINI will be available at an MSRP of $109.99 (USA)/$99.99 (global) for the black version, and $119.99 (USA)/$109.99 (global) for the white. In addition, a vertical GPU back panel accessory will be made available in black, white, PCIe 3.0, and PCIe 4.0 riser cable, to fully display graphics cards. For more information about the O11 AIR MINI, visit the product page here.