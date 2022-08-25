HyperX Announces New Gaming Monitor Lineup During Gamescom 2022; Includes 25” 240Hz and 27” 165Hz Monitors

HyperX continues to deliver high-quality headsets and gaming peripherals available for various platforms, and today’s no different. The peripheral designer has two new monitors announced today, meant to be powerful monitors with virtually no additional input delay (outside of your computer or console’s input delay), as well as various other mounting tools.

The HyperX Armada 25 and HyperX Armada 27 are powerful new monitors available to users via HyperX’s website starting next month. The Armada 25, a 25” monitor, has full HD visual capability (at 1920x1080), with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, which is virtually no lag whatsoever.

Meanwhile, its Armada 27 contemporary supports up to 1440p resolution with VESA Display HDR 400 as well, giving clear detail and a far more immersive visual experience. The Armada 27 also has the same response time as the smaller Armada 25 but sports a lower refresh rate, at 165Hz.

Both monitors include their ergonomic arm and desk mount alongside the monitor itself, with the arm’s length being freely adjustable. The monitors themselves aren’t difficult to set up, as they have two mount methods – a C-clamp or grommet – and a quick release system that allows the monitors to snap their height into place and remove at a button’s press.

HyperX is also releasing the Armada Gaming Mount separately and can support up to four monitors (maximum 25” in size), or two monitors (27” maximum) without issues. There’s also the Armada Single Mount, which has support for one monitor, which supports screens of up to 32” in size, and up to 20 pounds in weight.

All four of these items will be available through HyperX’s US shop and will release next month. The HyperX Armada 25 will be priced at $449.99, the Armada 27 will cost $499.99, and the Armada Single Mount and its Addon will cost $109.99 and $79.99, respectively. We’ll continue to update as more information on future HyperX products is released.