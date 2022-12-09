ASRock Intros Radeon RX 7900 XT & RX 7900 XT Aqua, Taichi, Phantom Gaming Graphics Cards

ASRock has announced its brand new Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards in Aqua, Taichi & Phantom Gaming flavors.

Press Release: ASRock's new Radeon RX 7900 line comes with 24GB of GDDR6 memory and the AMD Radiance Display Engine technology to supply twelve bit-per-channel colors (equalling 68 billion color spectrum) for accurate color representation. The new GPUs offer support for DisplayPort 2.1 and deliver 54 Gbps display link bandwidth, yielding 4K resolution at 480 Hz and 8K resolution at 165 Hz. Proprietary features are ASRock's Striped Ring Fan, Ultra-fit Heatpipe, metal frame and backplate, and Polychrome SYNC technology providing ultimate heat dissipation, durability, and ARGB coloring effects.

ASRock's Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA 24GB OC GPUs are ASRock's first liquid-cooling graphics card, using the AQUA Liquid Cooling System with the high purity nickel-plated copper plate and Jet Microchannel Engine. The transparent and stylish water block provides effective heat dissipation, and the 0.3mm jet microchannel enhances the water flow and speeds heat dissipation. Also, the stylish acrylic backplate combines acrylic and aluminum to make the graphics card more elegant. The built-in ARGB LEDs can synchronize lighting effects with ASRock motherboards that support Polychrome SYNC, allowing users to customize the lighting system. The robust 22-power phase design features smooth power delivery to offer enhanced performance.

The ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC and ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Taichi 20GB OC graphics cards use the triple-fan Taichi 3X cooling system with the customized 110/100/110mm Striped Ring Fans, Air Deflecting Fin, and Ultra-fit Heatpipe, significantly increasing thermal efficiency. The unique ARGB Taichi halo, side, and back LED lighting effects support Polychrome SYNC allowing users to customize lighting effects. They are also equipped with up to 22 power phase designs to enhance performance. The metal frame and backplate prevent the PCB from bending. The Dual BIOS option allows users to choose their favorite BIOS settings to optimize performance or quiet operation.

The 2.8-slot ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phantom Gaming 24GB OC and ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Phantom Gaming 20GB OC graphics cards use the triple-fan Phantom Gaming 3X cooling system with the customized 100/100/100mm Striped Ring Fans, Air Deflecting Fin and Ultra-fit Heatpipe to provide superior cooling performance. ARGB LEDs that support Polychrome SYNC allow users to customize lighting effects, while the metal frame and backplate prevent the PCB from bending. The Super Alloy Graphics Card components provide stability for long-term operation.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards are the newest GPUs to release from the company, offering fifty-four percent improved performance than the predecessor generation while offering a superfast interconnect to transmit data between the chiplets from the graphics to the memory and back at 5.3 TB/s.

The new series is set to offer 96 CUs with AMD Infinity Cache technology and delivers AI throughput to produce almost three times more enhanced artificial intelligence performance. The AMD RX 7900 GPU series repurposed CUs from their RDNA 2 raytracing technology to increase quality by nearly two times the previous generation.