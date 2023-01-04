HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox Controller and Haste 2 Gaming Mice Revealed at CES 2023

HyperX has revealed today that it will expand its award-winning lineup of products with a new controller for Xbox and a set of next-gen Gaming mice. The latter devices will also be available in both wired and wireless versions, all of which were revealed during CES 2023. The Xbox controller is dubbed the Clutch Gladiate, and the gaming Mice are the Pulsefire Haste 2.

Daniel Kelley, the global head of Marketing at HyperX explained the following about the announcement:

CES is the perfect venue for HyperX to highlight our commitment to providing high-performance gaming products for all gamers. Whether you game on an Xbox controller or PC, HyperX is bringing the latest top-quality products for gamers to enjoy with immersive and engaging gaming along with wireless freedom, convenience, and customization.

Let's start with the Xbox controller. Dubbed the Clutch Gladiat, this Xbox-certified controller delivers ultra-comfort and precise control for extended console gaming sessions. It's built for Xbox players to help enhance their gaming experience and maximize performance. The wired controller features dual trigger locks and remappable rear buttons to optimize control and adjust to different ways that various gamers play.

The controller also features powerful dual rumble motors and immersive and intuitive force feedback cues alongside textured grips, which make for a comfortable and secure controller grip. Finally, the controller also has a 3.5 headphone jack which you can use to connect a wired headset.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 is a gaming mouse that will be available in both wired and wireless forms. The wired version weighs in at 53 g and utilizes an ultra-lightweight shell design that offers quicker movements. This full-featured mouse provides up to 8000 Hz polling rates and delivers quick and smooth cursor movements with a high precision HyperX 26K Sensor with native DPI settings up to 26K DPI.

The Wireless variant of the HyperX gaming mouse offers dual wireless connectivity with both Bluetooth wireless and 2.4 GHz gaming-grade wireless technology. Weighing in at 62 grams, Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless mouse offers quicker movements and up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also has a high-precision HyperX 26K Sensor with native DPI settings up to 26K DPI.

The Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired and Wireless versions are customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software which allows users to personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting, button assignments, sensor performance, and even record macros. The mice will be available in black and white colorways.

The new products in HyperX's lineup will be available on multiple dates. The Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller will be available in March at a $34.99 MSRP, while the Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming mice will be available in April at an MSRP of $79.99.