Huawei MateStation Could Be a Docking Station for Future Phones, Might Work Similarly to Samsung DeX

The Huawei MateStation could be the Chinese giant’s version of a docking station for premium smartphones, much like the Samsung DeX was with Galaxy S handsets. According to a new trademark filed on July 6, 2020, by Huawei in Peru from INDECOPI (Instituto Nacional de Defensa de la Competencia y de la Protección de la Propiedad Intelectual), the following description for the accessory has been provided.

“Mobile phone accessory, handheld mobile digital electronic device capable of providing internet access and for sending, receiving, and storing telephone calls, faxes, email, and other digital data; wireless communication device for voice, data or image transmission; multifunctional electronic device for presentation, measurement and uploading to internet information including time, date, heart rate, global positioning, direction, distance, altitude, elevation, speed, pace, steps taken, calories burned, routes, navigation information, information on weather, temperature, wind speed, changes in heart rate, activity level, hours asleep, quality of sleep, and silent alarm clock; multifunctional electronic device that connects mobile phones and devices to control volume and notify users of incoming calls or messages; Computers.”

Samsung DeX Companion App for the Galaxy Note 10 Now Live

Looking at the time at which this trademark was filed, it’s more than possible that the Huawei MateStation will be compatible with flagships like the Mate 40 series or even the Mate V. Huawei already has an EMUI desktop model for the Mate 20 series in the past, so it’s not like the company is lacking when it comes to experience. With the Huawei MateStation, users may also be able to attach peripherals like a mouse and keyboard, while also transferring data through flash drives or other mediums, but this is something we’ll find out in the future.

In terms of hardware, the Mate 40 series is expected to be fueled by the 5nm Kirin 1020, and according to previous reports, it can deliver up to 50 percent better performance compared to the Kirin 990. This reveals that the upcoming series will be more than capable of being docked in the Huawei MateStation and deliver that fluid desktop experience to the user.

However, will the Huawei MateStation materialize alongside the Mate 40 family? We’ll find out in October.

News Source: LetsGoDigital