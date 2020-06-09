iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta download are set to be released in a few days for iPhone and iPad, here’s how you can prepare for it right now.

We’re really, really excited about what Apple has in store for us for WWDC 2020. But the thing that has us on our toes (obviously) is iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Rumored to be packed with insane new features, including home screen widgets and the ability to test out part of an app without downloading it completely, the first beta is set to go live this month. So, just like last year, we will run you through a few things which you should do right now in order to ensure the best iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta experience right on the first day.

Will Your iPhone or iPad Run iOS 14 / iPadOS 14?

This is the first question you should be asking yourself right now. Because it’s going to be a real deal-breaker when the first beta drops and you learn that your device isn’t supported at all. Whether that’s your primary device or the one you keep for testing betas only.

But, rumor has it that if your iPhone can run iOS 13, it will run iOS 14 too. Here’s the list of supported devices on the iPhone front:

2020 iPhone SE

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus

iPod Touch (7th-gen)

On the iPad side of things, we’re not sure if that stands true or not. But if we are to take a wild guess, then there is a possibility that Apple might ditch the iPad mini 3 from the list of compatible devices and maybe even the iPad Air 2. This is just a guess.

Sign up for Apple’s Developer Program Ahead of Time

If you are a diehard Apple fan, then you probably have a developer program account with you. And if you don’t, then you should get one right away if you want access to the beta bits of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. You can sign up by going to this link. Remember, this will set you back $99 but it’s worth every penny if you want to skip through the line and test out software way before anyone else.

You can actually skip this part if you want as Apple will likely release public beta versions of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. But the public beta will only be available after a month or so. Provided you can wait that long, you will be saving $99.

Download Xcode and Update to Latest Version of macOS

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 will most likely won’t be available as over the air updates for the first couple of betas, which means you will be installing the IPSW straight onto your iPhone and iPad using iTunes or Finder. Which also means you must have Xcode downloaded and installed on your Mac, which is free, by going to this link. Once installed, make sure you keep it updated.

Also make sure that you are running the latest version of macOS in order to make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible. You can check for latest updates by going to System Preferences > Software Updates.

Make Sure You Backup Everything

If you already have a test device at hand for taking iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta for a spin, then you can just skip this step altogether. But, if you are going to install the updates on your primary devices, which I will not recommend at all, then you must take a backup of everything right away. It’s vital that your important stuff is kept safe while you are test driving betas. A lot of things can go wrong and third-party app crashes are one of them. Bad battery life takes the cake, too.

You can use iTunes, Finder or iCloud for taking the backup. The choice is completely yours as long as it is stands convenient for you.

Be Ready to Downgrade iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Beta if Something Goes Wrong

Beta software, while exciting to test out, is notorious when it comes to crashes and incompatibility issues. Therefore it is a good idea to prepare yourself for downgrading in case something goes wrong. For starters, save the iOS 13.5.1 / iPadOS 13.5.1 firmware files on your desktop. We will have a complete downgrade tutorial available for everyone once the betas go live. Don’t worry, we’ll have your back. Just make sure you have backed up your data to a safe and secure location.

Sit Back, Relax. Play the Waiting Game

There’s nothing more to this at all. WWDC 2020 is set for June 22nd and that’s the day the betas will go live as well. And just like every year, we will have proper download and installation tutorials for everyone so you won’t be skipping out on anything.