iOS 14 is Said to be Available for all iPhone Models That Run iOS 13

Today, Apple saw fit to release its latest iOS 13.5.1 update to all users that patches the unc0ver jailbreak exploit. Apart from this, we are now also hearing the news regarding iOS 14 and its compatibility with older iPhone models. According to The Verifier, iOS 14 will be compatible with all iPhone models currently run iOS 13. This is huge since the upgrade will be available to older devices as well and no device will be compromised.

iPhone Models That Run iOS 13 Will Also Receive iOS 14 Update

Details on iOS 14 compatibility were discovered in a leaked version of iOS 14 and confirmed by The Verifier stating that it is a "trusted source from the system development process." If this turns out to be true, iOS 14 will be available on all new and old iPhone models down to the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s.

Apple Confirms that the iOS 13.5.1 Update Kills the Unc0ver Jailbreak

For better understanding, below is the list of iPhone models that are compatible with iOS 13. If the news turns out to be true, these iPhone models will receive the iOS 14 update.

2020 iPhone SE

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus

iPod Touch (7th-gen)

Other than this, the source also states that iOS 14 will be the last version of iOS available for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the iPhone SE (2016). This makes perfect sense as Apple promises upgrades for up to four or five years after the device is released.

Other than this, it is not said what iPad versions will be compatible with iPadOS 14. Nonetheless, take the news with a pinch of salt as the final word rests with Apple. However, we have also previously heard that iOS 14 will be compatible with all iPhone models that run iOS 13. So there is a cross-reference and this further improves the chances of it being true. It would be great to see the iPhone 6s lasting another year with the latest upgrade.

Apart from iOS 14, iOS 13.5.1 kills the latest unc0ver jailbreak. This means that users who have updated to the latest build will no longer be able to take advantage of the jailbreak tool unless they downgrade to iOS 13.5. Apple will soon stop signing iOS 13.5, so you must decide now.

Share your views on iOS 14 compatibility in the comments.