Horizon Zero Dawn PC & Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 to Support NVIDIA’s Ansel and Freestyle

Ever since NVIDIA introduced the powerful Ansel 'photo mode' and the Freestyle game filter that lets you add multiple types of filters to your game in real-time, both have been very popular among GeForce users.

NVIDIA has therefore worked hard to enhance compatibility for both Ansel and Freestyle, and the latest GeForce Experience release (version 3.20.4) added official support for thirty-nine games including two highly anticipated ones, Horizon Zero Dawn's PC release and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

Needless to say, this is excellent news as both games are going to be beautiful. With Ansel and Freestyle, users will get to make them even prettier while ensuring that their screenshots are as professional-looking as possible.

There's no release date yet for either title, but Horizon Zero Dawn is expected at some point in the Summer season and Microsoft Flight Simulator is scheduled to fully launch before the end of the year (it recently got its official system requirements).