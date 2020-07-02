Horizon Zero Dawn PC & Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 to Support NVIDIA’s Ansel and Freestyle

Freestyle and Ansel support added for 39 games with the latest Game Ready Driver including:
Ever since NVIDIA introduced the powerful Ansel 'photo mode' and the Freestyle game filter that lets you add multiple types of filters to your game in real-time, both have been very popular among GeForce users.
NVIDIA has therefore worked hard to enhance compatibility for both Ansel and Freestyle, and the latest GeForce Experience release (version 3.20.4) added official support for thirty-nine games including two highly anticipated ones, Horizon Zero Dawn's PC release and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.
Needless to say, this is excellent news as both games are going to be beautiful. With Ansel and Freestyle, users will get to make them even prettier while ensuring that their screenshots are as professional-looking as possible.
There's no release date yet for either title, but Horizon Zero Dawn is expected at some point in the Summer season and Microsoft Flight Simulator is scheduled to fully launch before the end of the year (it recently got its official system requirements).
Black Mesa, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, Cloudpunk, Crucible, DAEMON X MACHINA, Deadside, Deiland, Disintegration, Don't Starve Together, Doom 64, EVE Online, F1 2020, Fishing Planet, Gears Tactics, Good Company, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Hyperscape, Industries of Titan, iRacing: Motorsport Simulator, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, Maneater, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Monster Train, Operencia: The Stolen Sun, Population Zero, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Project Winter, Pummel Party, RISK: Global Domination, Rogue Company, Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV, Scrap Mechanic, Shakes and Fidget, Shenmue 3, Shop Titans, Tabletop Simulator, Total Tank Simulator, TRIALS of MANA, and Valorant
Optimal settings support added for 47 new games including:
Age of Empires III: Complete Collection, Black Mesa, Blade & Soul Frontier World, Bleeding Edge, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, Cloudpunk, Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, Crucible, DAEMON X MACHINA, Deadside, Deceit, Deiland , DOOM 64, DOOM Eternal, EVE Online, Forager, Gears Tactics, Good Company, Green Hell, Half-Life: Alyx, Industries of Titan, Journey to the Savage Planet, Last Oasis, Lords Mobile, Maneater, Monster Train, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, Operencia: The Stolen Sun, Panzer Corps 2, Population Zero, Project Winter, Pummel Party, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil Resistance, RISK: Global Domination, ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, Scrap Mechanic, Shenmue III, SnowRunner, Streets of Rage 4, Tabletop Simulator, Total Tank Simulator, Trials of Mana, Trover Saves the Universe, Valorant, XCOM: Chimera Squad
Squashed bugs!
- Patched to the latest NVIDIA software security updates.
- Fixed an issue where Corsair iCUE and Windows Alarms & Clock triggers the in-game overlay.
- Fixed an issue where screenshot capture was failing on DirectX 12 games.
- Fixed an issue where the Twitch broadcast title does not appear correctly.
